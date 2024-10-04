Fall Into Reading: 5 Books Perfect for the Autumn Mood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the nights become shorter and the weather starts to cool down, there is nothing more enchanting than curling up with a good book that fits your mood. Autumn calls for stories that evoke a rich, atmospheric and intriguing mood.

Whether you’re seeking dark mysteries, cozy romances or timeless classics, here are five books that perfectly capture the essence of fall and are sure to enhance your reading experience this season.

1. The secret history

The Secret History by Donna Tartt embodies the ultimate dark and intellectual essence of fall. Set in a photogenic college town in Vermont, where you’d believe everything is perfect, hides a haunting backstory of murder, obsession and transformation of characters.

The story focuses on a friend group of six captivated by Greek culture, who is guided by a professor who encourages them to push their limits. But how do you recognize when that pursuit crosses into dangerous territories, especially while trying to maintain a deadly secret?

The multilayered novel is a psychological thriller with a slow-burn mystery that is constantly keeping you hooked and waiting for more. If you like thought-provoking and peculiar books, The Secret History is a must for your fall reading list.

2. heartstopper

Heartstopper, written by Alice Oseman, is a beautifully illustrated graphic novel that completely captures the complexities of young love seen through the LGBTQ+ lens. The story follows Charlie, an introverted student, who develops complicated feelings for Nick, the popular rugby player.

The graphic novel follows themes of friendship, identity and the challenges of coming out. What makes the story loved by all who read it is the relatable experiences of self-discovery.

Heartstopper has also been adapted into a Netflix original series, bringing the beloved characters to life. A new season is being released on October 3rd. If you’re looking for a book that will make you smile and warm your heart, Heartstopper is a must-read this season.

3. twilight

A seemingly classic fall book for young adults, Twilight is filled with romance, fantasy and suspense, making it the perfect read for autumn. You follow Bella Swan on her journey of first love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious and alluring vampire. However, Bella is also drawn to her childhood friend, Jacob Black, creating a tense, compelling love triangle that adds depth to the narrative.

Additionally, the novel was adapted into a beautiful film series, which perfectly captures the aesthetic and vibes of fall. Twilight is a thrilling and engaging read for those cozy autumn days. If you’re looking for a book that combines passion with a touch of danger, Twilight is a must-add to your fall reading list.

4. The SILENT patient

Told through the eyes of an unreliable narrator, The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides is a captivating psychological thriller, making it perfect for the autumn season, especially as Halloween approaches. The story revolves around Alica, a talented painter who is placed in a psychiatric facility after she inexplicably shoots her husband, then stops speaking all together. We are shown the narrative through Theo, a psychotherapist who is obsessed with trying to solve the silence behind Alica.

With the constant plot twists and captivating climaxes, The Silent Patient is the perfect novel for when you want to kick back and enjoy a book that will keep you guessing and on the edge of your seat.

5. normal people

Written by Sally Rooney, Normal People explore the complexities of first love, family and friends, and class differences. The novel follows Connell and Marianne, two high school classmates whose lives become connected through unexpected ways. It follows them on their journeys from adolescence to adulthood, focusing on their struggles of communication, social status and personal growth. The rawness of their characteristics and mannerisms invites readers to reflect on their own, and connect with these characters.

The novel was adapted into a television series on Hulu, gracefully capturing every unique and raw scene Connell and Marianne experience, making their emotional journeys beautiful. Normal People is a compelling read for those cozy autumn evenings. If you’re looking for a book that dives deep into the intricacies of love and self-discovery, you must read Normal People.