In society today, especially with social media and influencers, we often see so much overconsumption. This is often viewed as a realistic way that everyone is living, but it’s not how everyone chooses to live, and you shouldn’t feel pressure to constantly buy things if that isn’t suitable to your lifestyle, or if you just don’t need anything more than what you already have. It’s perfectly acceptable to show gratitude for the things that you do own, and to get the most use out of them, and create a timeless sense of your belongings. This got me thinking about why people search for so much instant gratification in a new car, even when they have a perfectly capable car, or in a new purse, when they have three purses already, each suitable for a wide variety of outfits. I thought some more and realized our society does value material items, but our generation also values experiences. I asked myself how this happens because we place value in both. Most of the time, a person would rather say they want to go to a concert, on a vacation, or host a gameday party instead of buying the same shirt in a different color. But why?

I truly believe this stems from the obvious that a good experience leaves long-term satisfaction, whereas a materialistic object only brings short-term satisfaction. A memory made, good or bad, often contributes to personal development, relationship growth, a conversation starter, or even to something we want to be remembered by. An experience becomes a part of who you are, whereas material only becomes something you have.

Experiences also contribute to the simplicity of life. Being able to immerse yourself in a moment in time, where you are fully aware of everything around you, expressing your feelings of what the experience does to you, sharing that with others around you, and placing value in all of those things I said before: relationships, humanity, nature, personal growth, and happiness, leads to a more intrinsic happiness, rather than an extrinsic happiness. You feel like a contributor to society. This leads to an internal fulfillment rather than a need to show everyone around you what you own. You no longer search for extrinsic happiness like praise, avoiding getting fired, or a good grade on your exam, but you find intrinsic happiness in the process, aka the experience, of what it takes to achieve those things. You enjoy and romanticize the moments you study to get that good grade. You like the leadership meetings you hold so you don’t get fired, or the journey of fitness rather than someone telling you your body looks great.

I think we’re all searching for fulfilment, and I think that everything I have said is the reason why yes, a new phone is wonderful, but hiking to a waterfall with your best friends is even better.