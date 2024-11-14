The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you eat most meals alone, don’t feel bad; more than half of America is doing the same. College can come with a big workload, and it may feel like socializing will only slow you down. However, time with friends is as fun as it is important. Eating together is one of the best ways to be socially healthy. Here’s why mealtime conversations make for a happier and healthier life.

Coming out of your shell is hard, but a bit of social eating can turn you into the life of the party. According to a study by Oxford psychologist R.I.M., social eaters become more trusting of others, more engaged with their local communities, and have more friends. Social eating helps us practice active listening and show genuine interest in stories shared. Engagement is considered one of the most likable traits a person can have. Becoming a more trusting and engaged individual makes building relationships easier and more rewarding.

Think about the meals you enjoyed with family when you were young. Dinner time created memories, strengthened your bond, and helped you understand each other. Eating with peers has the same results! If you’re looking to break the ice with a classmate or coworker, invite them to lunch. It’ll give both of you the opportunity to laugh, share stories, and come out of your shells. By the end of the meal, you might even have a new pal!

Still think knocking out your to-do list during lunch is more important than eating with your bestie? Consider Social eating as more than just fun, because it can change your life for the better. Frequent social eaters feel happier and more satisfied with their lives. Talking during mealtimes boosts our endorphins and mood. It allows us to reflect on our day, relieving stress and increasing productivity.

If you’re ready to create bonds, improve your mood, and expand your social circle, eat with a buddy! Remember to chat throughout the meal- it’s eat with a friend, not a phone! You can even cook something together to double the fun. Why not plan a Friendsgiving potluck? Those used to eating alone can start small and share a few social meals each week. To meet new people during mealtimes, mingle with friendly foodies at a campus event.

Every person is different, but we share a universal need to eat. There’s no better way to bring people together than over a meal! This November 25 is Eat With a Friend Day, so take the opportunity to share good eats, laughs, and stories. It’s as easy as asking, “Wanna grab something to eat?”