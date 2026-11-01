This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November 1st is here, which means I am officially ready for winter. Well, colder weather at least. There is just one small problem: Virginia and its false fall and cooler temperatures didn’t get the memo.

One day, it’s cold enough to justify pulling out every sweater I own. The next, I’m wondering why I’m dressed for December when it feels like summer outside. But does that stop me from getting into the seasonal spirit? Absolutely not.

If the weather won’t cooperate, I’ll just have to create the atmosphere myself. Here are a few ways I start welcoming the season, even when the forecast is confused.

First things first: Cue the Christmas music.

Slowly, my regular playlists begin making room for holiday classics. Before I know it, I’m listening to Christmas music on my commute, while doing homework, and while getting ready in the morning. Some people wait until after Thanksgiving; I prefer to let the music find its way into my rotation early.

Then there is the return of peppermint-flavored everything. Was I a little annoyed with everything pumpkin? Yes. Do I love peppermint way more? Also, yes. As soon as peppermint drinks start appearing on menus, I’m ready to order my favorites, especially a peppermint mocha. That first seasonal drink makes the holidays feel a little closer.

At home, I’ll switch things up with peppermint essential oils in my diffuser. It’s a small change, but having my space smell like winter makes even an ordinary evening feel cozier.

Of course, no seasonal tradition is complete without winter pajamas and fuzzy socks. I don’t need freezing temperatures to change into my favorite cozy clothes after a long day. And whenever the weather permits, you can catch me pulling out my beanies and other cold-weather accessories.

My evenings also start looking a little different. Winter movies make their return early, because why wait until December to revisit your favorites? I’ll save my full watchlist for another article but consider this your reminder that a cozy movie night has no official start date.

I’ll also keep up with hockey season, settling into watching games and making an evening out of it. Not every winter tradition has to involve baking cookies or decorating a Christmas tree.

Maybe Virginia will eventually give us sweater weather. Maybe it won’t. Either way, I’m not waiting for the forecast to tell me when I can enjoy the season.

Christmas music is in rotation; the peppermint mochas are back on my order, and my winter movie watchlist is calling my name.

So, cue the Christmas music. It’s November 1st and I’m ready.

~ P.S. I know it’s November and still technically fall and Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet, but hey, if pumpkin is released while it’s still summer, peppermint can be appreciated earlier too.