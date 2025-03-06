The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

“Stardew Valley”

“Stardew Valley,” released in 2016, has long been a pioneer, and now classic, in the cozy video game genre. You play as a character who has just inherited their grandfather’s old farm plot in the adorable country town of Stardew Valley and start life anew. Once you get the basics down, you can customize the layout of your farm and home to virtually any degree, acquiring different plants each season and new animals from Marnie’s Ranch. You can develop relationships with the townspeople (and the mysterious wizard) as the game progresses by talking to them and giving them gifts, which can progress to a romance if the player chooses. Though the game is essentially a country-life simulator, there are elements of magic strewn throughout it which add to its charm. The land is inhabited by forest spirits called junimo, who inhabit the run-down community center in town, and resemble the shape of apples. Once you unlock the mines, you can travel down 120 levels of fighting off various monsters and acquiring new materials. Overall, the game’s vivid pixelated graphics and story really boost+ the already addictive nature of the farming life aspect, and it’s an absolute must if you haven’t played it already. If you have played “Stardew Valley” and you’re looking for something similar, consider checking out “Fields of Mistria,” another cozy farming game of a similar style. Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile (android/IOS), PS4, and Xbox.

“Animal Crossing: New horizons”

As obvious as it may seem, I just couldn’t make a list of cozy games without including the most popular of the genre, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” (ACNH), released in 2020. As it conveniently released in March of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACNH became a perfect cozy escape for all of us stuck indoors. Most, if not all of the animal crossing games released over the years have some element of cozy gaming, but they can only be played on consoles which are no longer being sold or updated. “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” is a cheaper alternative you can download for free on IOS or android, if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch. In ACNH, you arrive on a deserted island to start a new life and create your own town. You can travel to surrounding islands through the island’s airport and invite new villagers to come live on your island, of which there are 413 total to discover. You can only have ten villagers at any given time though, so choose wisely. ACNH gives the player practically endless possibilities for customization of the island, you can perfect the exact layout of your island by choosing where all buildings and structures are placed and continuously expanding and decorating your own house. The last free update (non-DLC) for the game came out in 2021, but it’s endless in terms of gameplay and possibilities. Platforms: Nintendo Switch.

“Hello kitty island adventure

When Hello Kitty accidentally causes an explosion on the plane you’re taking to an island getaway, you and all the other passengers have to jump ship and glide down to the island with balloons (of course). But along the way, you lose track of some of the other passengers, and have to set out to track everyone down. On the island sits an abandoned theme park, which you and your new friends set out to rebuild. Along the way, you explore the island’s vast terrains and regions while acquiring quests pertaining to building the theme park, growing your friendships, and much more. The game’s mechanics and overall style feel like an original combination of “Breath of the Wild” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Since those two games released, a lot of copy-paste cash grab games have been released in an attempt to capitalize off of their original gameplay, but “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” is a surprisingly refreshing take on the cozy genre, especially for longtime Hello Kitty or Sanrio fans (like me)! The game includes all of the main Sanrio crew, who all look adorable in the animation style, and you can customize your own character down to every detail as if you were creating your own Sanrio character. Overall, I was really impressed by how large the map was and how much gameplay was included, and I think it’s one of the better recent entries into the cozy video game genre. Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, and mobile (IOS).

“neva”

“Neva,” released just last year, is one of the most visually stunning indie games out there, a successor in a way to “Gris” from 2018 which made waves as a now staple indie game. Like “Gris,” “Neva” carries deep emotional undertones and pulls you into the world in which the story takes place. It has a bit more combat and action than some of the other games on this list, but the simple gameplay, stunning landscape, and overall atmosphere of the game still makes it a cozy choice. The game centers around the relationship and journey of a young woman and a fantastical wolf, who grows from a puppy to a fighting companion throughout the course of the game. The pair travel through a world that is being corrupted by shadow-like monsters, which is where the majority of the combat comes from. Though the gameplay is only about five hours long, if you’re looking for a cozy game that isn’t another endless “tend to a farm” or “build a village,” this one is worth checking out. If you’re looking for something less emotional and on the cuter side, “Hoa” is another beautiful game in a somewhat similar style that focuses more on puzzles than action. It almost feels like playing a Studio Ghibli movie with its appreciation of nature and overall soundtrack. Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox.

“a short hike”