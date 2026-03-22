Convincing you to add a creative writing minor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love to shamelessly plug creative writing here at Virginia Tech whenever I have the opportunity. I am a double major in English and creative writing, so I might be a little biased, but the English department at Virginia Tech is truly a hidden gem. The creative writing classes in particular are so much fun and have allowed me to grow as a writer. Now that course request is upon us, I will be attempting to convince you to add a creative writing minor.

You only need to take six classes. This is probably enough said. There really is not much required for this minor, and none of the classes are boring. They will amount to you becoming a great writer and are, in general, just so valuable.

It’s pretty low-stakes. You will not get below an A in the course unless you just straight up don’t show up or do the work. Writing is so subjective, so professors tend to give grades based on completion (if you are truly trying) and participation (again, if you are truly trying). Also, the professors are just really nice and considerate in general. I have not met one who does not care about each and every one of their students.

Writing is a really important skill. I know with everything that’s been going on with AI, people think that writing will be the first to go. In my opinion, that is very much wrong. Writing and real communication and comprehension skills are more important now than ever. Not only will this minor make you a more balanced person, it will also tell your future employers that you are a smart individual beyond what is required for your field. You will stand out in a really good way.

It’s a break from your difficult curriculum. I know so many STEM majors who are minoring in creative writing, and most of them find the classes relaxing, especially if you are passionate about it or can see yourself being passionate about it. Maybe you used to really love reading and writing and stopped once you got to high school. I know so many great writers who have never gotten to fully develop their skills. This is the perfect opportunity.

If you are still somehow skeptical but need a Pathway 6, please take Intro to Creative Writing to see how you like it. If you don’t, you can blame me. I won’t be offended. But please, at least consider adding a minor in creative writing.