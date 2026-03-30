Class of 2027 Ring Dance Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the sun dipped below the Blue Ridge Mountains on Mar. 28, 2026, hues of orange and maroon set the tone for an unforgettable evening. The Virginia Tech Class of 2027 gathered to celebrate one of the university’s most cherished traditions: Ring Dance. This year’s theme, Sunset in the Shenandoah, brought together scenic beauty and symbolic meaning, creating a night that felt both nostalgic and exciting.

Ring Dance is more than just a formal event – it marks a turning point in the college experience. This tradition marks the transition from junior to senior year. It celebrates receiving the class ring – a symbol of class pride and unity. The night was a full experience –from Corps of Cadets traditions, music, dancing, and food. It is held annually each spring for the junior class. This year, the dance took place in War Memorial Hall, one of the earliest sites for the occasion.

During the afternoon before the dance began, the Corps of Cadets arranged themselves to form the number 27 as tradition for the occasion.

Throughout the evening, the atmosphere balanced elegance and excitement. Music filled the room as students danced, laughed, and captured memories with photos that will likely live long after graduation. From group photos to carefully posed shots, every corner of the event reflected the joy and pride of reaching this milestone together.

For those students who were not on the dance floor, there were many tables and a few corn hole boards laid out for their enjoyment. Benny Marzano’s pizza and drink were available to replenish yourself after dancing.

Party favors included glass cups with ribbon themed for the occasion. A small piece of memorabilia, besides the rings of course, to celebrate and look back on the night.

The Sunset in the Shenandoah theme added an extra layer of meaning to the night. Sunsets symbolize both endings and beginnings – an idea that resonates deeply with students. While junior year signals that the end of college is approaching, it also opens the door to new opportunities, goals, and experiences beyond Virginis Tech. The theme served as a quiet reminder to appreciate the present moment while embracing the future.

For many students, Ring Dance was not just about tradition – it was about connection. It was a chance to celebrate friendships that have defined their college years and to recognize the shared journey that brought them to this point. Whether attending with close friends, significant others, or classmates, the night felt like a collective pause –a moment to take it all in.

As the evening came to a close, the energy remained high, but there was also a sense of reflection in the air. The Class of 2027 left Ring dance not only with photos and memories, but with a renewed sense of pride in their time at Virginia Tech. Much like a Shenandoah sunset, the night was both beautiful and fleeting –marking an ending, beginning, and everything in between.