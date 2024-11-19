This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

One of the most wholesome times of the year is Thanksgiving. Sitting around the table with family and appreciating each other is undoubtedly an important aspect of the holiday. For many, it’s a time to pause, reflect, and connect with loved ones. As a college student, I especially look forward to going home for Thanksgiving. It’s when I truly begin to feel the warmth of my family and the magic of the season. But while being close to family during this time is essential, it’s just as important to also spend time with those who are an equally vital part of my life: friends.

I always tell people that my friends are my chosen family — an extension of the love and support in my life. They may not share my bloodline, but their presence enhances the feeling of family and loved ones. In many ways, Thanksgiving isn’t just about blood relatives; it’s about gratitude for all the people who help shape who you are. And one of the best ways to celebrate this unique connection is with a Friendsgiving.

Friendsgiving has grown in popularity over the years, and it’s a tradition that many people celebrate around the country. The idea of Friendsgiving can be traced back to the 1990s, when the six famous characters from Friends — Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel, Joey, and Ross — brought the concept to life on TV. Their chaotic, hilarious, and heartwarming Thanksgiving celebrations truly embodied the spirit of a holiday meant for friends and laughter. These friends are the epitome of what a Friendsgiving celebration means: community, love, and good food.

So, whether you’re a seasoned host or a first-time guest, here are some tips to help make your Friendsgiving gathering fun, memorable, and stress-free:

1. Potluck party

Why put the burden of hosting on just one friend when everyone can contribute? A potluck-style dinner not only eases the stress of meal preparation, but it also makes the celebration feel more collaborative. Each guest can bring their favorite dish or a signature drink, whether it’s something as simple as mac and cheese or as fancy as Potato Au Gratin. The variety of flavors makes the meal more exciting, and everyone has a chance to contribute. Plus, this way, everyone gets to share a piece of their own holiday traditions. Just be sure to communicate clearly about what everyone is bringing to avoid duplicate dishes!

2. Embrace casual vibes

While traditional Thanksgiving dinners are often formal affairs, Friendsgiving is meant to be fun, laid-back, and easygoing. Don’t worry about perfect table settings or rigid rules: opt for a cozy atmosphere that encourages conversation and laughter. Whether you set up a buffet-style spread or gather around the living room with plates in hand, the goal is to relax and enjoy the time together. Throw on some comfy clothes, light a few candles, and maybe put on a holiday playlist for background music — it’ll set the mood for an intimate gathering where everyone feels at home.

3. Start new traditions

While Friendsgiving might be a relatively new tradition for you, this is your chance to create memories and traditions that reflect your unique friendships. Think about what could become your own Friendsgiving signature. Maybe you and your friends swap handwritten notes of gratitude, or you go around the table sharing your favorite memories from the past year. You could even make a Friendsgiving photo booth or a gratitude jar, where everyone adds a note about something they’re thankful for. These little touches will help make the evening even more special, and you’ll cherish the memories for years to come.

Friendsgiving is a celebration of the family you choose, the people who have your back, and those who make life just a little brighter. Whether your gathering is large or small, fancy or low-key, the most important thing is to be present and grateful for the amazing people who make your life better!