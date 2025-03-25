Celebrating Female Artists: 8 of My Favorite Songs by Women

For decades, women in the music industry have been paving the way for themselves by breaking barriers, redefining genres, and challenging norms. We have women to thank for some of society’s most renowned anthems and greatest musicians. Their music tells stories of strength, heartbreak, joy, and perseverance, reminding us that we are more similar than we are different. Female musicians are makers of history and have made immeasurable contributions to the industry; during Women’s History Month, it is more important than ever to recognize and celebrate those contributions. Songs and albums from female artists have helped shape me into the woman that I am today. In honor of these remarkable women, here are just 8 of my personal favorite songs that have made lasting impacts on my life.
- “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman
“Fast Car” is a song that I have been listening to for as long as I can remember. It has always made me feel something special; the simple melody and Chapman’s stunning voice almost feel hypnotic. The incredible storytelling of longing for a better life and searching for an escape strikes a chord with countless people. It is a beautiful, timeless song that I could listen to over and over again.
- “One and Only” by Adele
Adele has made an impressive number of hits; “One and Only” is one of her less popular songs, but it is one of my personal favorites. It is a deeply relatable song about questioning if you are enough for the person that you love. Adele sings with remarkable emotion and vulnerability, and the instrumentals build beautifully throughout the song. In my opinion, it is one of Adele’s best songs.
- “Bags” by Clairo
“Bags” is the first Clairo song that I ever heard, and I was instantly hooked. It has a very catchy sound, but still manages to have emotional, complex lyrics. Clairo’s soft vocals and subtle lyrics make for an incredibly addictive song.
- “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin is undoubtedly one of the greats, and this song of hers is a favorite of mine. The lyrics feel empowering and resonant as Franklin sings about what it means to be appreciated for who you truly are. Her vocals are one of a kind and this song absolutely showcases that.
- “These Dreams” by Heart
I am a big fan of music from the 80’s, and “These Dreams” definitely holds a spot at the top of my list. The vocals from the Wilson sisters are strikingly beautiful, and the song has an almost dreamlike quality. The song is a perfect blend of pop and rock, which aptly demonstrates the role that female artists have had in the redefining of genres.
- “Tell Him” by Ms. Lauryn Hill
I would be remiss if I didn’t have a song by Ms. Lauryn Hill on this list. Arguably one of the most influential artists of her time, she has made a lasting impact on the music industry. “Tell Him” is just one of my favorites from her catalog; it has more of a simple, stripped-down vibe so that Hill’s vocals can really shine. It is one of the lesser-known songs in The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, but it is a song that truly showcases her incredible talent and artistry.
- “mirrorball” by Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a multitude of songs to choose from. While her more popular songs are often upbeat and catchy, her discography really has extreme range. The song “mirrorball” contains some of Swift’s most vulnerable, emotionally fragile lyrics; she sings about constantly morphing herself into something that will meet other people’s expectations of her. It feels immensely relatable and is absolutely one of my favorite songs from her.
- “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac
Last, but certainly not least, is “Landslide.” It is a song that I have heard for practically my entire life, but it becomes increasingly more poignant as I get older. Stevie Nicks is a legend and has proved so time and time again; the timelessness of this song absolutely speaks to that. Stevie’s iconic voice, the universally relatable lyrics about change, and the simple acoustics truly make for one of the greatest songs of all time.