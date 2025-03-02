Carnival Season: It’s More Than Just Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

When you think of the Caribbean, what first comes to mind? Beaches, bright colors, Rihanna. For me, I think of my family and the pride we have in our culture. Having roots in Barbados, Belize, and Jamaica and growing up around all types of West Indians in New York, I learned from a young age how deep our cultures’ history is and the importance of tradition. One tradition that is alive and well is Carnival, a vibrant festival celebrated across the Caribbean. Each country has incorporated its own culture and aligned its own meaning to the celebration, like Barbados, which is home to the second largest Carnival in the Caribbean, Crop Over. Crop Over celebrates the sugar cane harvest at the end of July and has many traditions similar to those at Trinidad Carnival, which celebrates the end of slavery in 1834.

Tourist attendance at Trinidad Carnival, Caribana in Toronto, and Labor Day in New York has significantly increased over the last ten years. On the one hand, the increasing popularity and visibility are great for the Caribbean economy as they bring in lots of money during this season, but how many people intend to honor the culture and acknowledge the history? Back in 2015/2016, there was a lot of conversation around culture not being a costume, primarily related to culturally insensitive Halloween costumes. Why is the same sentiment not applied to these rituals and traditions? Before spending thousands of dollars on travel and outfits, think about your main purpose for going. While Carnival is a celebration of freedom, growth, and is meant to be fun, it cannot be diminished as just a big party for people to dress up and drink. There are lots of harmful stereotypes that surround people of West Indian descent; that we’re lazy or all we do is drink and smoke weed. However, there is a richness in West Indian culture that is often ignored or downplayed. I have met a number of people who are my age or older who don’t even realize the term West Indian refers to the West Indies, not the country of India. Truthfully, it’s all their fault. The history of the Caribbean is not taught as in-depth as European or Asian history, because, like many Black stories, it is seen as less important. However, I cannot excuse ignorance for those who are so adamant about being involved in my culture in some way.

I don’t want this to read as an attempt to regulate who can attend Carnival, but if you plan on attending, you should know your history. Knowing what you’re celebrating makes the whole experience much more meaningful. If you want to learn more about Carnival history or see this year’s schedule, look here!