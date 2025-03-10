Caring for Curls: The Routine and Products I Swear By

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

If you “hate your natural hair” and constantly use heat, you probably just haven’t found the right curly-hair routine yet. Well, fear no more because I’m here to help! After a lot of trial and error, I’ve discovered a budget-friendly curl routine that’s anti-frizz and will leave your curls looking gorgeously defined.

Step 1: Drench Your Hair

While I’ve seen many girls damp their hair with a misting spray bottle, I’ve found it’s most effective to start my curl routine with soaking wet hair. This helps maintain moisture and reduce frizz.

Step 2: Apply Leave-In Conditioner or Styling Cream (I use SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie—It Smells Yummy Too!)

After parting my hair, I apply a dollop of styling cream (about the size of a quarter, but this can vary depending on your hair length and thickness) to the ends of my hair. I comb the product through my hair first, then scrunch and squeeze out the excess water.

Step 3: Scrunch in Gel (Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel is an excellent, affordable option)

Next, I use about the same amount of gel as I did leave-in conditioner and scrunch it into my curls, squeezing out excess moisture once again. This gives the curls a stronger hold and adds definition. I’ve also found that using gel helps preserve my curls for longer periods of time.

Step 4: Drying Your Hair

This step is where preferences can vary. Some girls use a diffuser or the “plopping method”—a technique where you dry your curls in a cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel to maintain moisture. Personally, I’ve found that scrunching out the excess water with an old cotton T-shirt, then letting my curls air-dry works best.

Pro Tip: Do Not Touch your Curls during the drying process!

Touching or separating curls can disrupt the curl pattern and cause frizz.

Additional Tips:

Keep brushing to a minimum! After I get out of the shower, I try to brush my hair as little as possible to retain as much moisture as I can before applying product.

After I get out of the shower, I try to brush my hair as little as possible to retain as much moisture as I can before applying product. Sleep in a silk bonnet. I recommend using a bonnet with a drawstring which can adjust tightness so it doesn’t slip off while you sleep. Also, the silk material minimizes friction and helps reduce frizz.

I recommend using a bonnet with a drawstring which can adjust tightness so it doesn’t slip off while you sleep. Also, the silk material minimizes friction and helps reduce frizz. Limit the heat used on your hair. When you do use heat, be sure to use a heat protectant so your curls don’t get damaged. Trying new hairstyles or updos can be an alternative way to reduce how frequently heat is put on your hair.

When you do use heat, be sure to use a heat protectant so your curls don’t get damaged. Trying new hairstyles or updos can be an alternative way to reduce how frequently heat is put on your hair. Don’t be afraid to experiment with new techniques! The method explained in this article is what works for me, but I’ve tried various routines and products to find what works best for MY hair and I recommend you do the same!

As a fellow curly-girl, I understand that managing curls can be exhausting, time-consuming, and above all, frustrating. But with a little patience and the right routine, the effort truly pays off. Once I discovered the products and routine that worked best for me, I developed a greater sense of confidence in my appearance as I embraced my hair’s natural beauty.