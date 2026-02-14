Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Gifts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, you want to make every holiday memorable with that special someone. But alas, we are basic and broke 20-something-year-old college kids, so we have to ball on a budget. Here are some cheaper gift ideas to still make V-Day special:

Warning: if you are my boyfriend, stop reading now.

#DIY

I believe in quality over quantity, and this category covers many ideas. Besides, you probably already have these materials lying around.

Sit down and write them a love letter, or two, or three. Make it a series for them to read; read this when you are happy, sad, nervous, having a bad day, etc. The ideas go on.

Note reminder box. Grab some colored paper and start writing. Write out “reasons I love you,” affirmations or “remember when” memories on different slips of paper. Roll or fold them up. Grab an empty box, jar, or small container of any kind and fill it with the different slips. Then label the container and add instructions. It can be something like, “Grab a note when you need a reminder of the following.” Don’t forget to make a key if you make different notes!

Coupon Book. Write down some playful “coupons” that your partner can redeem with you. Add inside jokes or something you wouldn’t typically do, to show them that you are willing to try it. Examples: “coupon valid for one breakfast in bed” or “you get to choose what movie to watch.” Something silly and light-hearted.

Customization and personalization. Grab a cheap mug, sweatshirt, t-shirt, tote bag, baseball cap or whatever is your partner’s favorite thing and just be creative. Draw, paint, iron-on patches, stickers or even glitter glue. Leave a message or personalize it to your relationship.

Puzzle!! Print out your favorite photo of yourselves and paste it onto a piece of cardboard. Trace out some puzzle pieces and cut them out. A simple and cute activity to do together.

Scrapbook. A simple scrapbook of pictures and little messages goes a long way. It could be customized as much as you want.

Matching bracelets. If you couldn’t tell, I love the craft store. Grab some thread, rope, chain, or whatever your jewelry of choice is, and make some special matching bracelets for the two of you. Add in special charms or a secret message.

Making anything is so versatile. Intertwine these ideas or go more in-depth on one. Truly make it your own and from the heart.

Buy/make them a basket

The girlies (and maybe even the guys) want something to show that you tried. Let’s say you are in a hurry and don’t have time to sit down and make any of the crafts. That’s okay. You can still show effort by quickly making a basket. Find a container you already have, go to a craft store, or any store around you, and buy a cute, cheap container of some kind. Fill it with the simplest items you can find in a hurry. Go to Dollar Tree, Five Below, or the dollar section of Target; they all have Valentine’s areas.

While you’re at it, make the basket a theme. Here are some ideas!

“Valentine’s Day” (obviously): Pink/red/white color aesthetic, hearts, cute messages, a teddy bear/stuffed animal, chocolate (personalize it to your partner’s favorite candy or snack), a card, a picture, or some flowers. Don’t forget tissue paper or something to fill the gaps.

“All your favs”: Fill a basket catered to your partner’s favorite items. Their favorite snacks, drinks, activities, TV show characters or items that are their favorite color. The possibilities in this basket are endless because only you know your partner that well.

“ __ Essentials”: What is your partner’s hobby? Fill a basket that is unique to them. For example, my boyfriend loves golf. So, I would make him a golf essentials basket with his preferred brands of items.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match ideas from each basket or even combine all three!

Being young and in love is tricky when you are also balancing school and work. It doesn’t matter how much money you do or don’t spend. Wait, so then what is the point of it all you may ask? To make sure that your special someone feels loved and noticed (and of course, make sure to love yourself first).

~P.S. these gifts are interchangeable for other holidays or anniversaries too ;)