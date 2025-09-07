Being an Emergency Department Medical Scribe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scribing is a job that I find when I tell people I do, most people reply with “What is that?” Totally valid response, because I get it, you’re not a doctor and you’re not a nurse so what exactly is your place in the medical world if you’re not actively, hands on treating patients? What does a scribe do? Why is it worth it?

A scribe is, quite honestly, a fascinating job. As a scribe, you work very closely with doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. This is so beneficial for so many reasons as someone who is pre-med. Some of those reasons include: seeing the occupation carried out, learning key terms, watching doctor/patient interactions, and learning how to write and organize a work up.

A subtle glance at a day in my life at my job first involves me creating a note for the doctor for a specific patient. This note ultimately belongs to them by the end. This is why a scribe’s clarity, conciseness, and accuracy are of such high importance. We write for doctors. Doctors went to medical school. This is foundational. The next thing is to collectively enter the room. I write down any subjective information the patient reports for their visit and document that the doctor has had their initial encounter. I write down any responses they give to what the doctor asks. I then turn this into a cohesive story. The key points include their primary concern in this moment on this specific day, as well as, where, what, why, and how it occurred. From this point on, the doctor will dictate all things to me: physical exams of each patient, labs, imaging, heart diagnoses. They will also dictate the ultimate story of the workup done over the entirety of the visit. This creates a cohesive medical story and an ultimate plan for each patient. This is a very complex note that holds all parties accountable. Each doctor has preferences, and as a pre-med student, you can take away a lot of knowledge from each doctor and think about what you would want to do in each situation.

Specifically, from my experience, I work with those who are specialized in emergency medicine. At first, I was taken aback by this, because from our normal ER visits, I’m sure we’ve all had it least once in our lives, we tend to view the ER as the longest day of our lives, just waiting around for something to happen. Now that I’ve seen the behind the scenes, I realize that this is not the case at all. The doctors work unbelievably hard even when their presence is not in the room, whether this be by placing orders, consulting other specialties, or critically thinking through problems and diagnoses. It’s truly remarkable and gave me a deeper appreciation for their job, as well as making me realize why I want to be in the medical field.

The emergency department is also remarkable in the sense that there are complex problems day in and day out, and as a scribe, you become so knowledgeable on a wide variety of medical topics. You learn an abundance of medical terminology, why doctors are making certain decisions, and you learn a lot about the culture and advocacy of people. You also, if not the most important thing, learn why empathy matters. And you learn why empathy matters from so many different lenses and for so many types of issues people present with. From my experience, I also have the privilege of working at a level 1 trauma center, meaning I get the opportunity to see highly devastating cases but also see doctors carry out their skills and create incredible outcomes for some. Seeing a patient become stabilized in the trauma bay is nothing short of beautiful. Seeing how people handle themselves in a high-pressure environment is also beneficial, and having the capability to understand the remarkable human body is wonderful and holds power, and I wouldn’t trade that for the world. That’s emergency medicine: thinking through a complex problem and stabilizing a patient. It’s actually mesmerizing.

Looking ahead years from now, I know that once this job has come to an end for me, it will always hold a special place in my heart. I will always remember the first time I learned how to sew a leg, or the first time I watched a central line be placed. It’s truly a wonderful experience and you can soak up everything around you like a sponge. If you are pre-med, this job can give you skills and teach you things you never knew you needed. It’s a wonderful opportunity to capitalize on and enjoy while it lasts. I wanted to spread awareness on this career because I think more people should know about it. It fun, invigorating, and a learning experience altogether.