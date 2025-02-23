Anora: The Underdog of the Oscars 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

As an active film enthusiast, I make sure to watch every critically acclaimed movie each year before the Oscars. When hearing about Anora, I was fairly intrigued. A “Pretty Woman” premise with darker undertones.

Ever since I watched Anora in December 2024, I have not stopped thinking about it. It is an undeniably beautiful film that tells the story of a sex worker and a marriage to a son of a Russian oligarch. Besides the film’s hidden messages and themes, the film is amazingly shot and very pleasing to the eye.

Throughout award season, Anora has been swaying from guaranteed award sweep to underdog of the season. I believe that Anora is the underdog that will win this season (or at least I want it to win).

What is Anora?

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Anora is a highly entertaining drama that won a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. It is about a sex worker named Anora, who goes by Ani, and her marriage to the young son of a Russian oligarch, Vanya or Ivan. The film does not waste time, as Ani meets Ivan for the first time within five minutes.

The two connect, as Ani can speak Russian, which she states that she learned from a family member. Over two weeks, Ivan pays Ani for her work, and the two develop a deeper relationship. On one of their meetups, Ivan tells Ani that his father is a Russian oligarch.

Ivan invites Ani to Vegas, and the two get married towards the end of the trip. Ivan complains and says he needs to marry an American to stay in the States and avoid his father’s company. Shortly after the trip, Ivan’s family learns of the spontaneous marriage and intervenes, hoping to get the marriage annulled.

The film’s first half is about Ivan and Ani’s whirlwind romance. The second half takes a 180-degree turn when Ivan’s family decides to track them down and get the marriage annulled.

By the end, Ani signs the annulment papers as Ivan ultimately gives up on the marriage and listens to his family. She fights almost the entire film until the very end, when she gives up due to Ivan’s family completely tearing her apart emotionally. Ani is visibly broken. Igor, one of Ivan’s family workers, escorts Ani back to her home. Igor gives Ani her wedding ring. Ani tries to have sex with Igor but breaks down crying in his arms.

Hidden Themes and Messages of Anora

Anora allows the viewer to see a side of sex work and have empathy towards these women. As the viewer, we see power, autonomy, and class struggle themes. Even though it is never said in the film, Ani sees Ivan as the way for her to get out of the system and live the “comfortable” life she has craved.

Another thing to note is Ani is alone for most of the film. Although you never see anyone in Ani’s family besides her sister, it is implied that she does not have many people in her life. Even her friendships are superficial, as you only see a few small interactions with one of Ani’s workmates.

Cinderella is a common theme that is brought up throughout the film. I believe this is intentional. We are comparing Ani to the classic rags-to-riches storyline. Ani talks about Ivan and her honeymoon; she wants to go to Disney World and get a Disney Princess room. Ani’s friend at the club calls her “Cinderella” on Ani’s last day.

Anora choosing to go by Ani, is also a significant message in the film. Igor, a secondary yet influential character, tries to talk to Ani about the meaning of her name. She becomes coy and refuses to listen to the special meaning of her name. This shows a shift in her identity and autonomy. Ani is a front and persona she puts on to hide her true self and keep herself safe. Whether it is from Ivan’s family or her customers at work, she is trying to protect her identity by putting a different version of herself out there. One that is confident and strong and always protects herself. The only time she truly breaks down in the film is when she is in Igor’s arms, the only person interested in knowing the real identity of Anora.

One of the film’s most beautiful and meaningful shots includes the beginning and end. The first time Ani goes over to Ivan’s mansion, she stares at the view of the beach. It is sunny in the shot; all you see is Ani’s long brown hair and bright blue dress. At the end of the film, after she has divorced Ivan, she stares at the view of the beach again. It is snowing and gloomy, and she is wearing a white tank top and black shorts. The opposites of the two shots show the changes in Ani’s life.

One of the most prominent themes in Anora is transactional relationships. Ani lives a life of transactional love. Her love with Ivan and her relationships with her customers are transactional. She believes her only worth is her body. This is shown at the very end of the film when Igor tries to kiss Ani during sex. Ani refuses the kiss and breaks down crying in Igor’s arms. Igor is the one character throughout the film who tries to see Ani for who she truly is: a girl navigating a world where wealth dictates control. Igor can tell that Ani is hurt; she puts on this front to push away people and keep that transaction going.

How did Anora become the underdog of the award season?

Before the Golden Globes, it was hypothesized that Anora would sweep the award season. Once the Golden Globes took place, Anora did not receive any wins, leaving fans a little uneasy, as usually this means the film will not do well the rest of the award season.

But recently, within one weekend, Anora won Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Top Prize at the Producers Guild Awards, and finally, Sean Baker won Best Director at the Directors Guild Awards.

This trio of wins puts Anora back on track to win something at this year’s Oscars. I would love to see Anora win at least Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress. I love Wicked and would love to see Cynthia Erivo receive her EGOT, but Mikey Madison absolutely took the role of Anora and ran with it. She did a fantastic job going to strip clubs and talking to the women to prepare for this role. Madison also learned Russian for the role and took dance lessons. I would love to see Anora win Best Picture, but realistically it might not. If Anora wins Best Picture, it would be only the sixth time since 1975 that a film without a Golden Globe Award received this. I think Anora might prove everyone wrong and sweep at the Oscars. It has six nominations, and I see it winning at least three: Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Editing.

Overall, I highly recommend Anora. The movie is addictive and beautiful. I cannot recommend it enough. If it wins Best Picture, I would be so happy. This movie shows the meaning of wealth disparity and how power and identity intertwine within womanhood.