An Exposé on Becoming a Rho Gamma

When joining my sorority, I never expected that I would fall in love with my home and these women as hard as I did. I loved the sorority process so much that I eventually decided to become a recruitment guide (Rho Gamma). At first, I had doubts that I could be a great Rho Gamma. I wanted all of the potential new members (PNMs) to like me. I wanted them to know that they could talk to me about whatever was on their minds. Becoming a Rho Gamma would be my first time really seeing what formal recruitment is like through the eyes of the PNMs. I joined my sorority informally, so I have never felt that “Bama Rush” feel. The anticipation of opening your schedule every day, the excitement when connecting with a chapter woman, the disappointment, the fear of not belonging; these were all traits that I never experienced. Now being able to see all sides of recruitment, I can honestly say that being a Rho Gamma has been one of my favorite college experiences I ever got to be a part of and I am so glad that this process made me grow empathy towards the young people going through sorority recruitment.

Starting the process, I was super unsure if the PNMs wanted to talk to me. I remember the first day, I would go up to the groups of PNMs and just sit down to chat with them. I wanted to make sure that I was putting myself out there, especially since I know it’s sometimes difficult for people to do the same. By the end of the week, the PNMs were coming up to me and chatting for hours on end. I felt like I made 30 new friends through this process. I felt like their big sister, guiding their emotions and paths through recruitment.

Some of the PNMs would come to me and discuss very personal matters. Some only discussed the top layers of recruitment. Some asked me about education and career aspirations. What I learned is that even though these members have the commonality of wanting to be a sorority woman, they all came from such different backgrounds, and they all were super passionate about what their career, their faith, their friends, and so forth. I was astonished by some of the PNMs that I met. They were so well rounded and enjoyed the company of all the people. Maybe I just got lucky with the group of women I mentored, or maybe it was all just a front. Either way, I found the company of these girls so enjoyable; we laughed, we cried, we supported one another.

When becoming a Rho Gamma, it is important to understand the amount of mentorship you are going to have to provide these young members. There will be lots of tears, uncertainities, and a mixture of emotions that you will need to handle. By the end of the week, I felt such a connection to the PNMs that I cried a little during their bid day. I wanted these girls to feel so special. I wanted them to know what it’s like to feel wanted and accepted.

After being disaffiliated from my home sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, I learned the true meaning of sisterhood. I yearned to run back home to my sorority sisters. I wanted to tell them everything about this wonderful process, and I wanted to listen to them while they yapped about the recruiter side of things. I wanted so badly to wear my hard letters again and be back home amongst the women I truly gained a connection to in college.

Running home with the fellow PNMs and the Rho Gammas to whom were a part of my home chapter, Kappa, was definitely one of the most joyous things that has taken place throughout my college career. Female friendship was something that saved me in college. I will value all of the people I met throughout this process.

To the PNMs I met, I hope your new sorority homes are treating you with the upmost respect. I hope you are feeling the sense of belonging we all yearn for. To the Rho Gammas I worked with, I enjoyed learning about your home chapters. I loved the laughs and the nice chats we would partake in outside of the sorority houses. To my home chapter, thank you for welcoming me back home. Thank you for giving me a safe space at Virginia Tech. To fellow students who are thinking about joining a sorority or greek organization on campus, TRY IT. You will never know how much you love it until you try it. Thank you VT Panhellenic for this amazing experience.

Girl among the owl, the key, the fleur-de-lis, signing off! 🩵💙