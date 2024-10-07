This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

It didn’t hit me that I was officially in my 20s until I found myself sitting in my newly moved-in college apartment, thinking, “Huh, so this is what adulthood feels like—my life from here on out.” For the first week, I felt completely lost. I was in a new place with a new roommate, suddenly faced with decisions about how I wanted my life to take shape. It was overwhelming at first, but I knew I had to sit down and set some goals for my first semester here. That process started with me creating new habits and routines.

It was a big shift from living in the dorms, where most things were taken care of for me—shared spaces, meal plans, and my friends being right down the hall. Moving into my apartment I quickly realized that my newfound independence came with a lot more responsibilities. I was instantly hit by the reality of paying rent, utilities, and cooking my own meals. The freedom was exciting, but the reality of being fully in charge of my living situation was a whole new challenge.

Surreal Shift

Moving from the dorms to my first off-campus apartment was a surreal experience. Unlike the dorms, where every moment felt like being at summer camp, my new apartment filled me with a sense of maturity and responsibility. For the first time, I had the sole responsibility of deciding how I wanted my space to be and the energy I wanted it to give off. No parent or RA was present, giving me rules I had to abide by. It was just my roommate and I figuring out how to make our space our home.

FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE

With this new space came a new level of financial independence I hadn’t fully thought about, yet. In the dorms, I could simply walk into the dining hall for prepared meals, but now I had to consider every grocery trip and ensure that the foods I bought were nutritious rather than just snacks. Meal planning became a necessary routine—mapping out not only what I wanted to eat but also making sure it was healthy and affordable. Cooking and meal prepping for myself slowly became a relaxing experience, but I won’t lie, there are some days where I miss the accessibility of dining hall meals.

DORM LIFE VS APARTMENT LIFE

Freshman year, when I first moved into the dorms, the experience was exciting but still nerve-wrenching, and to be honest, still felt like an extension of high school. With everything being laid out for me, I struggled with a sense of structure and finding my routine. But moving into my apartment felt like I was entering into a new chapter. The transition made me realize how sheltered dorm life had been in comparison and how much I have taken for granted.

EMBRACING ADULTHOOD

Looking back on my college career, I realize that moving into my first apartment marked a significant turning point in my life. In just a month of living in my apartment, I have navigated the complexities of budgeting, meal planning, and setting personal goals. I’ve realized adulthood isn’t only paying rent and worrying about what’s coming next, but about how to grow into the person I aim to be. I am beginning to appreciate the lessons I’m learning with independence.