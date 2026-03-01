Accomplished women who were told “no” and did it anyway!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rejection-to-Resilience Stories of Successful Women

Rejection is uncomfortable. It can feel personal, discouraging, even definitive. But some of the most accomplished women in history were told “no” before they were ever told “yes.” And these women prove that “no” is often just the beginning of the story

Take Viola Davis. Before she became the first Black woman to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting” (winning an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony), she was repeatedly told she didn’t fit Hollywood’s narrow standards. She has spoken openly about growing up in poverty, about being underestimated, about the lack of complex roles available to women who looked like her. So, she committed to mastering her craft. Through years of stage work, auditions, and persistence, Davis built a reputation rooted in depth and emotional honesty. Davis didn’t just accept roles, but she demanded depth, humanity, and visibility. Her career is a reminder that sometimes resilience means insisting that your story deserves to be told, even when others don’t see its value yet.

In business and media, Sara Blakely heard “no” repeatedly before building a billion-dollar brand. Before founding Spanx, she worked selling fax machines door-to-door and was rejected from law school. When she developed the idea for footless pantyhose, manufacturers initially dismissed her product. She didn’t have formal fashion training or major investors backing her. But she believed in the simplicity of her idea. Blakely kept pitching until someone agreed to produce her design. She marketed it herself, wrote her own patent, and personally demonstrated the product to buyers. What began as rejection became resilience and eventually became one of the most successful shapewear companies in the world.

And in fashion and media, Vera Wang offers another powerful example. Before becoming a globally recognized designer, Wang trained as a competitive figure skater but did not make the Olympic team. Later, she was passed over for the editor-in-chief position at Vogue. Those moments could have defined her story. Instead, she pivoted. At 40 years old, she entered the fashion industry and began designing bridal wear, eventually building an internationally celebrated brand. Her journey reminds us that rejection can redirect you toward a path you never originally planned.

These women work in different industries, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and fashion. They come from different backgrounds and walk different paths. But they share a common experience, that they were told “no.” They faced doubt, setbacks, and moments when quitting might have seemed easier. Yet none of them allowed rejection to define their trajectory.

For students applying for internships, leadership roles, or scholarships, rejection can feel deeply personal. But “no” is often part of the process, not a final judgment. Sometimes rejection refines you. Sometimes it redirects you. And sometimes, it quietly prepares you for a bigger opportunity than you ever thought was in store for you!