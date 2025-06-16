A Sneak Peak at My Summer Playlist

To me, summer is truly the season of music. Headphones on in the car during a family road trip, playing music as you stand in front of the mirror getting ready for the beach, hearing it live at an outdoor concert. My summer playlist is obviously much longer than just this snippet, but if you’re looking for some songs to add to your own, here’s a small glimpse of mine!
- “Yes I’m Changing” – Tame Impala
-
Tame Impala is such a staple for summer, but I’m currently obsessed with “Yes I’m Changing” in particular. I’ve gotten my whole family listening to it!
- “Apple Cider” – beabadoobee
-
While some of beabadoobee’s music can be much more jazzy or bedroom pop-y, “Apple Cider” is a refreshing and upbeat song that I always keep on repeat during the spring and summer. If I could reach into the flowing notes of this tune and pull something out, I think it would be the most beautiful bouquet of spring flowers.
- “You Might Be Sleeping” – Clairo & Jakob
-
“You Might Be Sleeping” is another repeat on my spring and summer playlists. It feels somewhat soft and delicate in nature, and the way Clairo and Jakob complement each other’s vocals throughout the entire song is nothing but entrancing.
- “Second Nature” – Clairo
-
Two Clairo songs just on this short list- what can I say? She’s timeless! “You Might Be Sleeping” is actually from 2017, and “Second Nature” is from her recent album “Charm.” I absolutely love the jazzy and bossa nova sounds of “Charm,” but they work particularly well in “Second Nature,” which gives it such an airy and fun vibe (perfect for summer!).
- “Times Like These” – Addison Rae
-
This might be a hot take, but I really wish people would give Addison Rae the room to grow as an artist. Yes, she used to do TikTok dances back in 2019 (when she was only 19, mind you), but it’s literally been six years! God forbid a girl changes her sense of personal identity. But seriously, her debut album “Addison” from a couple weeks ago is impressively experimental and fun. “Times Like These” is one of my current favorites, but I also love “Headphones On.”
- “Harvest Moon” – Neil Young
-
I honestly listen to “Harvest Moon” year-round, but during the summer it really reminds me of sitting at a campfire with my friends, or driving through the woods and watching nature pass you by. If you haven’t already, go and check out the music video on YouTube and read through the comments where people share their personal connections to this song. That’s the main thing that always comes to mind when I hear it.
- “Blue Ridge Mountains” – Fleet Foxes
-
Bridging off “Harvest Moon,” “Blue Ridge Mountains” also feels like driving or hiking through a wooded area. The folk genre naturally coincides with an appreciation for our world’s natural beauty, especially given the obvious dedication to the Blue Ridge Mountain area.