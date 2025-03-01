The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Located in the mountains of Blacksburg, Va., Virginia Tech is a predominantly STEM focused school. Despite its notoriety for science and technology, the school and surrounding area are noticeably passionate about art. Students and locals alike have created a thriving artistic community. This popular Blacksburg subculture stems from the breadth of artists, supplies, and community centers dedicated to creating.

Virginia Tech houses a plethora of groups passionate about art. For those interested in pursuing art as a career, the SOVA program prepares students for jobs and graduate programs in visual arts, design, and visual culture. The program provides students and faculty with resources such as art supplies, studio space, and technology.

“The SOVA program is about more than just learning techniques; it’s about finding your unique voice and contributing to a larger creative community. It’s incredible to see students not only develop their skills but also grow into artists who can inspire others,” said Amelia Salisbury, a teacher in the SOVA program.

The SOVA program extends artistic passion within students through public outreach events, exhibitions, internships, competitions, workshops, and courses. It gives anyone interested in art an opportunity for their interest to develop into a passion.

For nonmajors, Virginia Tech provides the Studio 72 Living Learning Community. This dormitory is available to any students interested in pursuing art outside of the classroom. Studio 72 provides creative workspace for students, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to try new forms of art and expand existing skills. These students often participate in local art events, engage in weekly discussions about their artistic process, and hold peer artwork critiques. Studio 72 is the ideal place for nonmajors to keep their creativity alive and sharp.

“The beauty of Studio 72 is that it’s not just a workspace, it’s a community. We support each other’s projects, offer feedback, and create together — there’s no place like it for students who want to explore their artistic side,” said Olivia Coutre, program director of Studio 72.

Virginia Tech is home to artists pursuing every type of media. The AIGA club supports graphic design students, offering events and opportunities outside the classroom. The club hosts social and professional development events throughout the semester. They also host networking channels where students can connect with professionals and organize an event called Design UP, focused on the New River Valley.

In addition to school-provided hubs for artists, there are a plethora of student-run clubs at Virginia Tech. These more casual groups are accessible to even the most novice artists. Student-run clubs require less commitment, yet still provide a way for students to engage with the art community. Student-run clubs at Virginia Tech include Art Club, Art for Environmental Justice, Bob Ross Club, Crochet Club, Graduate Arts Council, Kappa Pi — International Art Honor Society, Spark, Street Dreams Creative Photography, We Suck at Art Club, and WebDVT.

The clubs available at Virginia Tech are a major component of the art community. According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, clubs are extremely beneficial to students. They protect members’ social and emotional health and can boost their passion for the subject of the club.

For those who prefer to digest and enjoy art, Virginia Tech can also offer countless ways to get inspired. The Moss Arts Center serves as a hub for the art community. The center is located at the crossroads of Virginia Tech and downtown Blacksburg. It is more than a building for the artists of Blacksburg; it’s an artistic hub that gives way to engagement, inspiration, and discovery. The center operates as both a presenting organization and a performance space. They host art displays as well as art performances within the center. The Moss Arts Center is partnered with the Research Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT). Their partnership allows the center to provide hands-on learning to its guests.

“Every time I visit the Moss Arts Center, I feel inspired,” said Virginia Tech student Layla Umbriac. “There’s something magical about seeing local artists push the boundaries of creativity. It’s not just about art — it’s about connection, and that’s what keeps bringing me back.”

Art changes the way we view the world. In a study by Science Daily, attendees showed greater acceptance of different groups after visiting an art exhibition. Additionally, participants reported more socially open behaviors and reflections on helping others. The same applies to the exhibits at the Moss Arts Center: the more people that attend and view local art, the more connected and interested they feel in the Virginia Tech art space.

Local artists can support a small business and get new supplies all at once. New River Art & Fiber is a brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Blacksburg. They supply everything a novice or professional artist could need. They also foster a friendly and interdependent community through special events and social activities.

To support the local film scene, artists can visit the historic Lyric Theatre. The Main Street Theatre is dedicated to providing a diversity of arts programming to the community. The regional arts destination often partners with community organizations to host events that uplift and empower the Blacksburg art scene. They often host theater and musical performances from local artists.

Shopping local has a big impact. According to a study from the University of Minnesota, small businesses give 250% more to community causes than large businesses. Seventy percent of consumers shop locally to boost the economy. Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they shop locally to keep money in their community. Supporting local businesses dedicated to art not only stimulates the local economy, it builds the connectedness of the art community. Those who visit shops like Arts and Fiber are able to meet other artists and receive advice on what they’ll need.

In this online age, it’s no surprise that the art subculture of Blacksburg has gone digital. There are countless hubs for artists to talk virtually, such as Discord and Instagram. These servers are catered to specific clubs, such as We Suck at Art or the VT Art Club. The Discord channels for these clubs have sections for artist discussion. The Virginia Tech Art Club provides a digital platform. The Moss Arts Center’s website platforms are also important to the VT art community. Clubs like Art and the Art Club have active Instagram accounts and Discords where students can discuss art, receive critiques, and more.

The future of the art scene is bright, especially in Blacksburg and at Virginia Tech. More and more students and locals are being exposed to the exciting world of local art. As Virginia Tech continues to bridge the gap between STEM and the arts, the university’s thriving creative community offers a unique space for imagination. From student-run clubs and collaborative programs to local art hubs like the Moss Arts Center and New River Art & Fiber, the town of Blacksburg has become a beacon for artists of all types. The growing support for the arts within the university and the broader Blacksburg community fosters an environment where creativity can flourish.