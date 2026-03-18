A Deep Dive into VT’s SOVA Program

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me preface this article by saying: I am biased. I am a second-year Creative Technologies student, and I love my major. Creative Technologies is under the School of Visual Arts (or “SOVA”) here at Virginia Tech, but not many people know much about it.

When I was applying to colleges, I had heard of this major through my high school’s previous college decision Instagram page, funnily enough. I wanted to know more about this major, as it interested me, but as I was trying to look, I saw that there was not much information out about SOVA or Creative Technologies. Honestly, all I found were 10-year old YouTube videos about CT that had about 50 views.

Virginia Tech is, of course, known for its STEM and engineering programs, but that doesn’t stop this university from providing a wide range of subjects to learn from. Virginia Tech is a comprehensive university, meaning it offers everything from bachelor’s degrees to post-doctoral studies on a wide range of topics. SOVA is a hidden gem that lies beneath the notoriety of other programs offered at VT.

The School of Visual Arts offers majors like Creative Technologies, Studio Art, Graphic Design, and Art History. Typical classes offered are studio and lecture classes. Lecture classes are self-explanatory, but studio classes typically range from 1-3 hours long, where students can practice their art skills in class with guidance from a professor.

The professors are kind and hard-working individuals who care for their students. A benefit of these small art classes is that these professors have the ability to build personal relationships with their students, and it makes the work easier to handle, as you know you have easy access to help. When being asked what his favorite part of SOVA was, Creative Technologies professor Les Duffield answered, “The students. The students help each other and are kind to each other, which is infectious.”

There are definitely struggles to being an art student in a school where art isn’t the primary focus. Sometimes, it can feel as though art programs aren’t as valued or appreciated as other programs within a university. For example, at DePaul University in Chicago, the DePaul Art Museum (or “DPAM”) announced its closure in June of this year, after 15 years since its opening. Despite these kinds of events, it’s up to the community to keep pushing for the space for art to flourish. Students and faculty at DePaul have started signing an open letter to prevent the closure of this museum. The fate of the museum is unknown currently, but we can only hope for good news to come our way.

Tying this back into our own university, I asked two professors, Nate King and Lauren DiSalvo, what their thoughts on teaching art at a STEM-focused university. Nate, a CT professor, acknowledges the discrepancies between the different programs at VT, but is optimistic about how the art program can be perceived. “We are growing, slowly, but it takes time.. We have the opportunity to define ourselves.”

Lauren, an Art History professor, focuses on how STEM students and art mix. She notes that many of her STEM students are excited to come to class and get to exercise different parts of their brains. She also notes again that VT is a comprehensive university. “That is an important component, even if they are a STEM university… It’s a really nice way to harken back to that historical, humanistic education that dips into everything.”

Art will always continue to be a pivotal part of society, even if it can go under-noticed and under-appreciated. I encourage my peers to try out a VT SOVA course, for either an elective or pathway. Art classes are a nice break from the stress of studying/cramming and exams. The switch from a typical short lecture class to a studio class can be the change you need this next semester. You might find out something about yourself that you didn’t know before!