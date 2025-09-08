A Beginner’s Guide to Navigating College Friendships 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you’ve officially entered college. Congrats, you’re now living in a world where iced coffee is a food group, the word “syllabus” sends you into fight-or-flight, and friendships can feel like a competitive sport. Don’t panic! Whether you’re looking for your forever friends, your “study buddies,” or just someone to complain with in the dining hall, here’s your beginner’s guide to surviving (and thriving) in the world of college friendships.

1. The Dorm Lottery

Your first friends are usually whoever happens to live 10 feet away from you. You don’t even have to try, it’s like friendship by forced proximity. You’ll bond over fire alarms at 2 a.m., questionable bathroom etiquette, and try to figure out which washing machines actually work or leave your clothes soaking wet after drying for two hours. Sometimes these friendships last a week, sometimes four years, and sometimes…just until someone eats your leftover Qdoba bowl.

2. The “Classroom Crush”

Not romantic, don’t worry. This is the person you cling to in your 8 a.m. lecture just to feel alive. You sit next to them every class, share eye rolls when the professor assigns another group project, and exchange notes like it’s 2009 and you’re passing folded paper in middle school. Will you ever hang out outside of class? Maybe, probably not. But in the classroom, this person is your ride-or-die.

3. The Club Connection

Joining clubs is basically speed dating for friends, except instead of awkwardly asking about someone’s favorite color, you’re both pretending you actually read the group’s mission statement. Eventually, you’ll find “your people” in these settings, whether it’s the pre-law society, intramural volleyball, or (let’s be real) the free pizza crowd.

4. The Cafeteria Crew

Navigating dining halls is a delicate art. You need people to share fries with and to hype you up when you cave and get soft serve for the third time that day. These are the friends who won’t judge you for mixing six different sodas at once or creating that oddly specific cereal–ice cream–cookie sandwich. I approached someone in the dining hall that had awesome pink hair, we are still friends three years later!

5. The Long-Distance Carryover

You know that one high school bestie who swore you’d FaceTime every day? Yeah, about that. Long-distance friendships in college are tricky, but the ones that survive are the ones worth keeping. Just remember sending memes at 2 a.m. still counts as quality time.

Friendship in college isn’t about finding a perfect group of people who match your vibe 24/7. It’s about collecting little pockets of people who make life easier, funnier, and way more bearable. Some will stick, some won’t, but all will help you figure out the kind of people you want in your corner.

So, grab your iced coffee, send that “let’s study together” text, and remember every good friendship starts with the words, “Hey, can I sit here?”