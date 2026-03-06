5 Swimsuits You Actually Need Before Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Swimsuit shopping before spring break is overwhelming. There are a million brands to choose from, micro-trends popping up every five seconds, and somehow every set costs a hundred dollars. After trying to find a new swimsuit for every occasion, I’ve realized you really only need five types of swimsuits in your rotation.

With these, you’ll be ready for every spring break moment. Trust me, your future self (and your wallet) will thank you.

1. The one piece

A one-piece is the most versatile swimsuit to have. You can pick a cheeky one with a deep V neck if you love to show off, or a more modest one for days you actually want coverage. Strapless, halter, one-shoulder, random cutouts… the options are unlimited.

I personally like having both a cute, stylish one for my more fashionable moments and a functional one for more active swimming days. A great bonus is that you can style them with white cover-up pants or shorts for a cute bodysuit vibe, too.

2. A Neutral colored Bikini

A neutral bikini is a must. Think black, white, brown, or navy. It’ll go with every outfit and every vibe. Plus, neutrals never go out of style, so you’ll be reaching for them well after spring break is over.

3. A Fun, Bold Bikini

Spring and summer always scream bright colors and bold patterns to me. I’ve been seeing so many vibrant blues and pinks this year, along with tropical patterns like hibiscus flowers and seashell prints that are perfect for a spring break look. Metallics and shimmer fabrics are also having a moment.

No matter what you choose, a bold bikini makes such a statement and looks amazing in photos. They also pair so well with white cover-ups, which really let the colors pop.

4. A Trendy Bikini

Polka dot swimsuits are everywhere right now. I don’t think you can escape them if you tried. On my hunt to build up my swimsuit collection, the big ones I saw were black and white (on everything from bikinis to one-pieces to cover-ups) as well as a lot of yellow polka dots, which are such a classic.

I’ve also noticed a lot of jewelry and charms on bikinis lately, and I think they give the cutest touch. Everything from shells to starfish to plain beads adds a little extra. Personally, I think these look best on a single-color swimsuit, so the charm really stands out.

Texture-wise, jacquard, knit, and crochet styles are also popping up everywhere this season.

5. Something You Feel Comfortable In

At the end of the day, the type of swimsuit doesn’t matter if you don’t actually feel good in what you’re wearing. Whether that’s the tiniest bikini ever, a one-piece, a swim dress, or even shorts and a T-shirt, you need at least one option in your rotation that you truly love and feel confident in. That’s the suit you’ll reach for the most and actually enjoy wearing throughout swimsuit season.