Five hidden gems to visit in Norfolk, Virginia

When travelers search for Norfolk, Virginia, the same landmarks often rise to the top: the stretch of sand at Ocean View Beach, the massive hull of the USS Wisconsin at Nauticus and the sprawling presence of Naval Station Norfolk. The city’s military footprint and waterfront access are defining features.

But the city known locally as Mermaid City offers more than beaches and battleships. In neighborhoods beyond the main tourist areas, small businesses reflect Norfolk’s creative energy, culinary ambition, and layered history. For visitors willing to step off the expected path, these five locally rooted destinations offer a broader understanding of what shapes the coastal community.

1. Hermitage Museum and Gardens

Tucked along the banks of the Lafayette River, the Hermitage Museum and Gardens span 12 acres of gardens, wetlands and wooded trails. The early 20th-century home, once a private estate, now serves as a museum where art and landscape intersect.

Inside, visitors move through galleries featuring rotating exhibitions and works from the museum’s permanent collection, which includes pieces from around the world. The scale is intimate, encouraging slow viewing rather than rushed observation.

According to the Hermitage’s advertisements, the next immersive experience is set to take place this upcoming spring season. On Thursdays through Saturdays, March 19 through April 4, guests can immerse themselves in an audio-guided journey in “What Remains.”

Outside, sculpture is integrated into the natural setting. Seasonal blooms, native plantings and waterfront views make the grounds as much of a draw as the art itself. The garden changes throughout the year, offering something different every season.

The Hermitage also functions as a community gathering space. Outdoor concerts, art festivals, and cultural events bring residents and visitors together on the lawn. Educational programs and art classes expand their reach beyond traditional museum audiences.

For travelers seeking a quieter experience away from crowded boardwalks, the Hermitage offers a combination of art, history and nature within minutes of downtown.

2. Redwood Smoke Shack

In the Ghent neighborhood, known for its historic homes and walkable streets, Redwood Smoke Shack draws attention with the scent of wood smoke drifting into the street.

“I tried to pay homage to those places in Texas,” said Bob Roberts, owner of Redwood. “I figured, why not try to give them something different up here and not your normal Carolina style.”

Rather than vinegar-forward barbecue common in parts of the Southeast, Redwood emphasizes slow-smoked brisket with peppered-bark ribs cooked low and slow, and house-made sausages. Guests order at the counter, choose from a rotating selection of meats and pair them with sides that range from classic mac and cheese to seasonal offerings.

Desserts, including a banana pudding-inspired creation called “Bananamisu,” add a playful note to the menu. The restaurant also features beer from local Hampton Roads breweries, tying it further to the regional food scene.

The service model is casual: guests order, pay, and find their own seats. The atmosphere mirrors a backyard cookout more than a formal dining room. Because meats are prepared fresh each day and in limited quantities, popular items can sell out before closing.

For visitors exploring Ghent’s boutiques, bookstores and galleries, Redwood provides a distinctly local dining experience grounded in craft and community.

3. Kitsch Handmade

A few blocks away on Colley Avenue, Kitsch Handmade showcases the work of more than 200 small businesses across Virginia and the Carolinas.

“Kitsch is a community of artists, and I love finding new people at markets and showcasing their work in a brick and mortar,” said Christine Redel, owner of Kitsch. “It is like Etsy in person.”

Shelves are lined with handmade jewelry, illustrated prints, ceramics, candles, and vintage pieces. The inventory shifts regularly, reflecting the mark of an individual creator rather than a large manufacturer.

For travelers looking to bring home something more personal than a standard souvenir, Kitsch offers an alternative. Purchases directly support regional artists and allow visitors to take home a piece of the area’s creative culture.

The store’s location in Ghent places it within walking distance of cafés and other independent retailers, making it an easy addition to a day spent exploring the neighborhood.

4. MacArthur Memorial

In the heart of downtown Norfolk, near the waterfront of the Elizabeth River, the MacArthur Memorial stands as both a museum and the final resting place of Gen. Douglas MacArthur and his wife, Jean.

Housed in a former city hall building, the memorial traces MacArthur’s military career, including his leadership during World War II and his role in the occupation of Japan. Exhibits feature archival documents, uniforms, photographs, murals and artifacts that place his life within the broader context of 20th-century history.

According to the memorial’s website, special rotating exhibits explore specific chapters of Gen. MacArthur’s service and the global events surrounding them. The museum’s layout encourages chronological exploration, guiding visitors through major milestones of his career.

Admission is free, making the memorial accessible to travelers and residents alike. For those interested in Norfolk’s longstanding ties to the military, the site offers historical context that complements the city’s present-day naval presence.

Stepping inside provides a shift in pace from the surrounding restaurants and waterfront views, offering a reflective space in the center of the city.

5. The Bakehouse at Chelsea

On Norfolk’s west side, The Bakehouse at Chelsea has developed a reputation for artisan bread and wood-fired pizza.

The bakery produces sourdough loaves made with natural fermentation, along with pastries prepared in-house each morning. Later in the day, the wood-fired oven becomes the focal point as staff prepare pizzas with seasonal ingredients.

Customers can observe much of the process from the open kitchen, watching dough shaped by hand and placed into the oven. The emphasis on visible preparation reinforces the bakery’s craft focus.

“It is a small shop with big flavors,” said Juel Loggins, a Norfolk resident.

The Bakehouse draws a mix of neighborhood regulars and visitors who discover it while exploring the Chelsea district. The combination of bakery and pizzeria allows it to serve guests from morning through evening, making it a flexible stop during a day of sightseeing.

For travelers, the experience reflects Norfolk’s evolving culinary landscape, where independent businesses emphasize quality ingredients and in-house production.

Its waterfront and military installations often frame Norfolk’s identity. Those elements remain central to its story. Yet the city’s smaller institutions and independent businesses add dimension to that narrative.

From riverside gardens and historic memorial halls to smokehouses and handmade boutiques, these spaces illustrate the range of experiences available beyond the most photographed attractions. Together, they reflect a city shaped not only by ships and shorelines but also by artists, chefs, entrepreneurs, and educators.

For visitors planning a trip to Hampton Roads, stepping beyond the expected landmarks can reveal a more layered version of Norfolk — one defined by community, creativity and a sense of place that extends well past the postcard view.