Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels
Virginia Tech | Style > Fashion

10 Outfits I’m Bringing on Study Abroad

Jenna Gadd Student Contributor, Virginia Tech
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On May 21st I leave to study abroad. Travel destinations including, but not limited to  

  • Positano, Italy 
  • Riva San Vitale, Switzerland 
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands 
  • Brussels, Belgium  
  • And many more! 

With that, here are 10 of the outfits I’m taking with me overseas.  

  1. Orange Bubble  

Orange may be the hot color this season but, in my world, it’s always the hot color to me! I love orange, what can I say!!! I’m picturing this bubble dress with some of the most stunning views of the Amalfi Coast in the background including their picturesque buildings. 

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of an orange bubble dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd
  1. Yellow Dreams 

Continuing with the Italian vibe, envision this also being worn in Amalfi/Positano. It’s lightweight but is dressier and snugger on the body frame, so considering that, wearing this to a nice dinner seems like the most suitable. 

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a yellow dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd
  1. Brown Pinstripes 

This set is one of my favs! Brown is also one of my favorite colors to wear, and this is giving businesswoman, city vibes. Although not on a business trip, I think a perfect city to show off this stunning outfit is no other than the city of Amsterdam. I’m thinking of snapping a pic in my hotel that sits on the water, or while cruising down the canal! This would also suit a museum trip very well. 

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a brown vest I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd
  1. Pink Pinstripes 

I thought I might as well continue the pinstripe theme so now we have this beautiful dress that has a wonderful collar, a unique skirt, and a belt that sits a little lower on the waist. This is for the preppy aesthetic, and I’m thinking a cute brunch/lunch would suit its calling.  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a pink pinstripe dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd
  1. Polka Dot Perfection 

This next piece is one of my favorites in the bunch because it is just absolutely flattering on the body, not to mention the polka dots are so stylish. I love the mixture of cream and brown, as well as the length and the sleeves. Just stunning! This would be more suitable for a tour where you need to cover your shoulders or for a chillier evening out. I can envision this in so many settings which is why it is just that perfect.  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a polka dot dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd

6. Sequin dreaming 

 This dress is giving a Swiss summer. I’m thinking about greenery and flowers. This is giving fairy vibes.  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a sequin dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd

7.Casual Outfit  

Obsessed with this top is an understatement. I love the color, the straps, and the jewels. The white jeans are great for a chillier day, but they still give summertime feelings. The cut of the jeans is beautiful. The matching white headband pulls in white from the jeans while giving the outfit more of a casual, laid-back look.  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of an orange top with white jeans I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd

8. Floral Bodysuit  

The blue is wonderful. I can immediately picture this outfit when visiting Lake Como. The blue of the water with the blue flowers is perfection.  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a bodysuit I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd

9. Long Flowy Dress 

 I can imagine wearing this to a museum, a garden, a castle, or a church (with something to cover the shoulders of course). Belgium is calling you!  

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a brown dress I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd

10. Hiking Outfit  

We will be adventuring quite a bit so having something for hiking the Swiss mountains is a necessity, but the olive-green color of this specific playsuit is wonderful for the outdoors. Athletic rompers for the win! 

For an article I\'m writing about outfits for study abroad. This is my image of a hiking outfit I bought
Original photo by Jenna Gadd
Jenna Gadd

Virginia Tech '25

Hi! I’m Jenna! I was born and raised 20 minutes from VT and now a proud experimental neuroscience major there. My research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute under Dr.Weston focuses on childhood epilepsy. In my free time you’ll probably catch me rewatching Gossip Girl, lifting, watching college football, or planning out my entire life through pinterest boards. I might be the biggest extroverted, introvert you’ll meet!