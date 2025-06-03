10 Outfits I’m Bringing on Study Abroad

On May 21st I leave to study abroad. Travel destinations including, but not limited to
- Positano, Italy
- Riva San Vitale, Switzerland
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Brussels, Belgium
- And many more!
With that, here are 10 of the outfits I’m taking with me overseas.
- Orange Bubble
Orange may be the hot color this season but, in my world, it’s always the hot color to me! I love orange, what can I say!!! I’m picturing this bubble dress with some of the most stunning views of the Amalfi Coast in the background including their picturesque buildings.
- Yellow Dreams
Continuing with the Italian vibe, envision this also being worn in Amalfi/Positano. It’s lightweight but is dressier and snugger on the body frame, so considering that, wearing this to a nice dinner seems like the most suitable.
- Brown Pinstripes
This set is one of my favs! Brown is also one of my favorite colors to wear, and this is giving businesswoman, city vibes. Although not on a business trip, I think a perfect city to show off this stunning outfit is no other than the city of Amsterdam. I’m thinking of snapping a pic in my hotel that sits on the water, or while cruising down the canal! This would also suit a museum trip very well.
- Pink Pinstripes
I thought I might as well continue the pinstripe theme so now we have this beautiful dress that has a wonderful collar, a unique skirt, and a belt that sits a little lower on the waist. This is for the preppy aesthetic, and I’m thinking a cute brunch/lunch would suit its calling.
- Polka Dot Perfection
This next piece is one of my favorites in the bunch because it is just absolutely flattering on the body, not to mention the polka dots are so stylish. I love the mixture of cream and brown, as well as the length and the sleeves. Just stunning! This would be more suitable for a tour where you need to cover your shoulders or for a chillier evening out. I can envision this in so many settings which is why it is just that perfect.
6. Sequin dreaming
This dress is giving a Swiss summer. I’m thinking about greenery and flowers. This is giving fairy vibes.
7.Casual Outfit
Obsessed with this top is an understatement. I love the color, the straps, and the jewels. The white jeans are great for a chillier day, but they still give summertime feelings. The cut of the jeans is beautiful. The matching white headband pulls in white from the jeans while giving the outfit more of a casual, laid-back look.
8. Floral Bodysuit
The blue is wonderful. I can immediately picture this outfit when visiting Lake Como. The blue of the water with the blue flowers is perfection.
9. Long Flowy Dress
I can imagine wearing this to a museum, a garden, a castle, or a church (with something to cover the shoulders of course). Belgium is calling you!
10. Hiking Outfit
We will be adventuring quite a bit so having something for hiking the Swiss mountains is a necessity, but the olive-green color of this specific playsuit is wonderful for the outdoors. Athletic rompers for the win!