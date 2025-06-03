10 Outfits I’m Bringing on Study Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On May 21st I leave to study abroad. Travel destinations including, but not limited to

Positano, Italy

Riva San Vitale, Switzerland

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Brussels, Belgium

And many more!

With that, here are 10 of the outfits I’m taking with me overseas.

Orange Bubble

Orange may be the hot color this season but, in my world, it’s always the hot color to me! I love orange, what can I say!!! I’m picturing this bubble dress with some of the most stunning views of the Amalfi Coast in the background including their picturesque buildings.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

Yellow Dreams

Continuing with the Italian vibe, envision this also being worn in Amalfi/Positano. It’s lightweight but is dressier and snugger on the body frame, so considering that, wearing this to a nice dinner seems like the most suitable.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

Brown Pinstripes

This set is one of my favs! Brown is also one of my favorite colors to wear, and this is giving businesswoman, city vibes. Although not on a business trip, I think a perfect city to show off this stunning outfit is no other than the city of Amsterdam. I’m thinking of snapping a pic in my hotel that sits on the water, or while cruising down the canal! This would also suit a museum trip very well.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

Pink Pinstripes

I thought I might as well continue the pinstripe theme so now we have this beautiful dress that has a wonderful collar, a unique skirt, and a belt that sits a little lower on the waist. This is for the preppy aesthetic, and I’m thinking a cute brunch/lunch would suit its calling.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

Polka Dot Perfection

This next piece is one of my favorites in the bunch because it is just absolutely flattering on the body, not to mention the polka dots are so stylish. I love the mixture of cream and brown, as well as the length and the sleeves. Just stunning! This would be more suitable for a tour where you need to cover your shoulders or for a chillier evening out. I can envision this in so many settings which is why it is just that perfect.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

6. Sequin dreaming

This dress is giving a Swiss summer. I’m thinking about greenery and flowers. This is giving fairy vibes.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

7.Casual Outfit

Obsessed with this top is an understatement. I love the color, the straps, and the jewels. The white jeans are great for a chillier day, but they still give summertime feelings. The cut of the jeans is beautiful. The matching white headband pulls in white from the jeans while giving the outfit more of a casual, laid-back look.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

8. Floral Bodysuit

The blue is wonderful. I can immediately picture this outfit when visiting Lake Como. The blue of the water with the blue flowers is perfection.

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

9. Long Flowy Dress

I can imagine wearing this to a museum, a garden, a castle, or a church (with something to cover the shoulders of course). Belgium is calling you!

Original photo by Jenna Gadd

10. Hiking Outfit

We will be adventuring quite a bit so having something for hiking the Swiss mountains is a necessity, but the olive-green color of this specific playsuit is wonderful for the outdoors. Athletic rompers for the win!