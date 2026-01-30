10 Of The Best Comedy Shows to Watch and Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. “The Simpsons”

One sentence summary: A family of five goes on crazy adventures in their small town.

Seasons: 37

This show will always have a special place in my heart. From watching it on the couch with my family every night before bed when I was in fifth grade, to putting an episode on while I get some laundry done in my dorm, “The Simpsons” never fail to make me laugh. Whether the Simpsons are in a straight up hysterical, unrealistic situation or a family, feel good moment this show continues to make light of the absurdity of the real world. It will always be one of my favorites and if you’re looking for a good laugh and non-commitment show “The Simpsons” is perfect for you!

2. “The Good Place”

One sentence summary: Humans discover life after death, learning the ins and outs of the after life.

Seasons: Four

This show is one of the most hilarious shows I have ever watched. Its only downfall- when you start watching you cannot stop. It has a total of four seasons, with an addicting plot, phenomenal cast and unprecedented humor. It balances heart ache with laughter, keeping you on your toes while making you laugh aloud. “The Good Place” is perfect if you’re looking for a plot driven show but enjoy a good laugh.

3. “Kim’s Convenience”

One sentence summary: A Korean-Canadian family navigates family, friends and life living above their convenient shop.

Seasons: Five

This show is a Canadian show, but it streams on American Netflix. It is a hidden gem, and while it has a storyline plot, episodes usually do not leave you on a cliff hanger. It centers around more relatable situations while still having those absurd sitcom scenarios. “Kim’s Convenience” is perfect for young adults looking for a new, plot driven show that will not fail to make you laugh.

4. “The Office”

One sentence summary: A workplace comedy, where the line between coworkers and friends is tested with goofy, comical antics.

Seasons: Nine

This show is a classic. It is off the charts hilarious and brings the same joy as watching your favorite childhood show. It is mocumentary style comedy is utterly hilarious and will have you laughing during every single episode. “The Office” show has a slow-moving plot, so while it is mostly about making you laugh, there is a lot of character development and new characters introduced throughout the show. It will be having you rooting for your favorites and willing to make it through a nine season show. This show is perfect for anyone and everyone who likes to laugh.

5. “Friends”

One sentence summary: A group of young adults navigate life, finding family in friendship at every level.

Seasons: 10

This show is another classic. It is a sitcom style show that reminds you what life is all about. With feel good moment and comical mishaps, this show will also have you rooting for your favorite characters and get you addicted to the 10-season plot (especially the later seasons). Its timeless humor and hysterical cast is sure to make you laugh. “Friends” is perfect for everyone and will leave you wanting more.

6. “Community”

One sentence summary: A group of community college students find joy in life and creates lifelong friendships.

Seasons: Six

This show has a hilarious cast and never fails to catch me off guard with its absurdity. It has some feel good moments and character development throughout the seasons but is more of a comical then a sentimental show. “Community” is perfect for young adults who need a good laugh.

7. “Psych”

One sentence summary: A psychic detective works with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and solves crimes while trying to keep his biggest secret.

Seasons: Eight

This show is by far one of the funniest shows I have ever seen. Its stupid humor had me laughing throughout every minute of the show. Its unique plot and talented cast make it a one-of-a-kind show. There is some character development throughout the show, but most episodes do not depend on you seeing earlier episodes. “Psych” is the perfect show to watch with your family, it is great for all ages and you do not really need to stick around for every episode, though I am sure you will want to.

8. “Seinfeld”

One sentence summary: A quirky group of friends navigates life in New York starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Seasons: Nine

This show is THE classic. Its bizarre characters and classic sitcom style always make me laugh. This show came out in 1989, making it the oldest one on the list, but the humor is timeless. Its goofiness and talented cast make it addictive. “Seinfeld” has the least continuing plot out of any of these shows. While there is some character development, you can tell the episodes were designed for cable television, making it unnecessary to watch episodes in order. This show is perfect for everyone and would also be a great show to watch with your family.

9. “Ted Lasso”

One sentence summary: An American football coach gets hired by a European football team, but despite the confusion the lovable coach makes a huge impact.

Seasons: Three (Four is coming soon)

This show is another one of my favorites. It has a remarkable story, cast and humor. The plot of this show is by far my favorite part about it. This show is covered in feel good moments, and it taught me so many lessons I wish I could have learned sooner. “Ted Lasso” is great for anyone and everyone, but it is a commitment show. You will be sure to love every second of it!

10. “Brooklyn Nine Nine”

One sentence summary: Coworkers at the New York Police Department (NYPD) solve crimes while balancing friendship, life and work.

Seasons: Eight

This show is utterly hilarious. It has one of the funniest casts and I would rewatch it in a heartbeat. It has similar humor to “The Office,” but it is a sitcom style show. It has a lot of character development and has you on the edge of your seat in some episodes. “Brooklyn Nine Nine” is great for young adults and is perfect if you are looking for a show with a good laugh.