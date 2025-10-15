10 Must Do Things In Japan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Japan is a country of wonders, with countless incredible experiences in and around Tokyo alone. I lived in Japan for over 7 years and explored everything from quaint little towns to popular tourist attractions. Japan is one of the most diverse and unique places in the world with something for everyone to try! After all my time there, I wanted to share some of my favorite things to do, many of which created my fondest memories.

10. Baseball Game

For those of you who are sports fans or even just want to experience some of the newer culture of Japan, going to a Tokyo Giants Baseball Game is a once in a lifetime experience! From the fun cheering you can hear throughout the whole game, to the atmosphere of the famous Tokyo dome, and the must try snacks sold at concessions, you will have a whole different experience then your MLB game in America and will love every second of it!

9. Arakurayama Sengen Park

A very easy hike, with a view like no other. Whether you enjoy hiking or not this viewpoint gives you the iconic Mt. Fuji view (the largest mountain in Japan). Along the hike you pass by a charming Japanese village and at the top there is a Torii gate and a Pagoda, giving you an authentic Japanese view, one like no other. It can get crowded at times, but there are many places along the hike to take you iconic Japanese travel photo.

8. 7/11 (Convenient Stores)

Japan’s convenient stores are on a whole other level compared to America’s. The food is delicious, and you can always find something to fill your cravings. Eating 7/11 food is like tasting Japan, it has the sense of the modern society of Japan that is always on the go, always innovating with that traditional Japanese flavor. They have ramen, pasta salads, all kinds of sandwiches, fried chicken, rice balls, chips, candy, and any drink that you could ever imagine. Some of my fondest memories of Japan are just a late-night stop at the nearest konbini (the Japanese word for convenient store) and buying myself a basically packaged version of a full course meal. The food is high quality, and you always find something new that you love there. My personal favorite is the Ezaki Glico Ice Fruit, a pack of little grape-flavored ice cream balls that taste sweet and refreshing, not like the artificial grape flavor in the U.S. It is the perfect dessert for the usual soy-based foods you eat in Japan.

7. Yakiniku

For the food lovers out there, Yakiniku is another must. Yakiniku is a type of restaurant where you grill your own meat at the table, very similar to Korean barbecue. Many offer all-you-can-eat options, letting you order as much as you want for 90 minutes. You can even get sides too; a bowl of rice to go with your meat, sobas, and vegetables are often served.

6. Tokyo Tower

Tokyo tower is an iconic observation tower overlooking Tokyo’s skyline. When opened in 1958 it was the tallest tower in Tokyo, since 2012 another iconic observation tower, Tokyo Skytree, has taken the record. Tokyo tower looks beautiful both during the day and at night, when it glows, so it’s an easy event to squeeze into your itinerary whenever you have time. Whether you go up the tower’s top floor or view it passing by on a train, seeing it will be an unforgettable experience.

5. Yunessun Spa

This place is a family friendly version of the traditional Japanese Onsen. The oxford definition of an Onsen is “(in Japan) a hot spring, or a resort that has developed around a hot spring”. It is basically a water park with a very unique twist; all the pools are actually hot tubs! There are so many unique pools like wine, cocoa, and coffee scented hot springs, as well as a little pool with fish that nibble at your feet! It is a fun, unique experience for all ages.

4. Nature

A little bit outside of the Tokyo’s city bustling area, Japan has a ravishing, natural scene. The seasons of Japan are truly magnificent; there is never a bad time to visit the country. In the winter, there is a beautiful snowfall over the mountains and even in the city area, the Christmas decorations that are on every building give the city festivity from beginning of November to mid-January. In the spring, you have the breathtaking views of the Sakura (the Japanese word for the Cherry Blossom flower). In the fall, the crisp, cool air and beauty of the morphing trees make it a wonderful time to explore the country. In the summer, the beaches, swimming in the Sea of Japan is truly a remarkable experience.

3. Team Labs Tokyo

An immersive museum that originated in Japan and has now traveled globally. You experience many different exhibits that engage not only your sight, but touch, smell, and hearing. It is the coolest museum I have ever been to, and they are always adding new exhibits. They use interactive technology to create visually appealing art using light, texture, and touch. Even if you are not traditionally a fan of museums this is a must do. Being inside an exhibit, creating art in a techy, modern way, the lights glowing around you, each color placed perfectly, it brings a sense of euphoria.

2. Japanese Festival

Any season, and time of year there is always a festival in Japan. From the Japanese New Years Festival to the August dance festivals and many, many more. You get to experience delicious Japanese stand food, classics like yakisoba or tandoori, festival decorations, dances, and traditions. Another must see cultural event.

Tokyo Disney/ Disney Sea

An absolute must see is Japan’s very own Disney parks. From amazing park foods, to fun, family-friendly rides Tokyo Disney and Disney Sea have so many beautifully, magically created attractions. They have unique merchandise like popcorns, which are sold all over the park with a variety of flavored popcorn, like caramel, chocolate, butter, strawberry, matcha, and even curry. Like any Disney experience the park is very well kept, the workers go above and beyond to make your experience unforgettable, and because the parks are owned and operated by a Japanese company (not Disney) tickets and merchandise are much more affordable.