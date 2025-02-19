10 Black Albums to Listen to During Black History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Black History Month! Can you believe we are over halfway through Black History Month already? To quote Ms. Whitney Houston, we need a longer month. Despite February nearing an end, I thought I would provide something accessible all year round because, just like me, these albums are Black every day of the year. So, here is a list of ten Black albums to listen to during Black History Month (or whenever you want).

First, I’d like to explain a few things to help you understand why I chose these albums. These are not all “protest” albums as one might think, nor are they the ones constantly on rotation at the cookout. There’s nothing wrong with those albums. They are classics for a reason, so I have not listed them here. We are already very familiar with them. These albums, I feel, describe the black experience and demonstrate black creativity in a relatable yet unique way. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

I know I said the list wouldn’t be limited to classics, but I would be remiss if I didn’t include this album. Lauryn Hill broke barriers with her only studio album, becoming the first woman to win Best Rap Album and the first Black woman to win Album of the Year. Featuring soundbites from the Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, who was then an eighth-grade teacher in Newark, listeners get a peek into what adolescents think about love and how society can mislead young minds on what love actually is. Though the album came out in ’98, many of its sentiments still ring true as we continue to see how black love is portrayed, often negatively, on social media and reality TV. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” is probably the most well-known song from the album, but it is authentic storytelling in its entirety as she discusses love, heartbreak, and motherhood. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

The Anthology

When you think of 90s rap, who comes to mind first? Biggie? Wu-Tang Clan? While I love Wu-Tang Clan (more importantly, Method Man), A Tribe Called Quest is a pillar in 90s rap. Often, taking influence from jazz to give a more melodic sound and not solely rapping about violence or drugs shows that rap can be a love letter and is not always laced with vulgarity. Q-Tip and the late Phife Dog rap in a way that makes you feel like you are listening in on a conversation, with songs like “Check the Rhime,” “Electric Relaxation,” and “Can I Kick It?” having a more obvious back-and-forth style lyrically. In “Check the Rhime,” the back-and-forth is most noticeable in the chorus when they go from “you’re on point Phife? All the time Tip,” to “you’re on point Tip? All the time Phife?”. Compared to other groups and solo-rappers from this time, A Tribe Called Quest generally has a more playful demeanor in their work, showing that you can rap is not one-dimensional. The Anthology – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

Baduizm (Special Edition)

I could go on and on, and on and on, about how much I love this album, but I’ll keep it brief. Erykah Badu is the Queen of Neo Soul for a reason, and this album is a prime example of why. I like the special edition more than the regular one for one reason: “A Child With The Blues.” As a fan of Jazz and Blues, I loved Badu’s performance. There’s heart, soul, and passion with every lyric, and the instruments provide that profound emotional aspect you can feel when you first listen. “On & On” and “Next Lifetime” are the most well-known songs from the album, but “Afro – Freestyle Skit” and “Appletree” are great tracks as well. This album remains a staple in my mom’s and auntie’s national soundtrack rotation. Ms. Badu, we thank you! Baduizm (Special Edition) – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

Blonde

First things first: Mr. Ocean, we need you to get in the booth! It was difficult picking which Frank Ocean album would make this list because they are both so different but amazing in their own right. I settled on Blonde because, by the time this album came out, we understood who Frank Ocean was regarding his sexuality, creative style, and how one influenced the other. Frank has always been vulnerable in his music, a characteristic black men aren’t always afforded. Black gay men are often not viewed in the same light as white gay men and find it harder to be accepted, so it is clear Frank uses music as his outlet, like most artists, to be his most raw and emotional self. His song “Ivy” has hit harder for me in the last year or so trying to navigate romantic relationships, with its opening lyric, “I thought that I was dreaming when you said you loved me.” As much as I enjoy this album, it is very emotional for me, but that means this album is doing its job. Blonde – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

A Seat at the Table

Creating an album equally iconic to your sisters in the same year is truly an accomplishment. In 2016, Solange gave us this album and changed how many viewed her as an artist. Hearing “Don’t Touch My Hair” as the only Black girl in my class hit me harder than I think any song had at that point. I didn’t have anyone to relate to about how uncomfortable it felt to have people touch your hair and say anything about it without regard for how you felt. It honestly made me realize that I didn’t have to accept it as a part of life and that Black women should not be treated like zoo animals! As personal as my connection to “Don’t Touch My Hair” is, my favorite song from the album is “Mad” featuring Lil Wayne. I am not a big Lil Wayne fan, but I think his unique vocal style adds some oomph to the track that completes it. With other tracks like “Weary” and “F.U.B.U.”, it is a beautiful discussion of the Black experience, it’s highs and lows. A Seat at the Table – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

“Awaken, My Love!”

Picture it, summer 2016. Your mom just picked you up from summer camp, and you hear the opening chords of Redbone for the first time. After five minutes and twenty-six seconds, you are now wondering: does peanut butter chocolate cake even go with Kool-aid? Despite this song getting major radio play, I feel this album started my drifting away from commercial music. The funk and techno sound throughout the album reminded me of certain old-school tracks like “Computer Love” by Zapp or different tracks by Jimi Hendrix with the intensity of the guitar. What I appreciate about Childish Gambino is that none of his albums sound the same, so you can’t predict what sort of sound you’ll experience, but you know it will be an incredible body of work. “Awaken, My Love!” – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

Lemonade

When I decided to make this list, I knew at least one Beyoncé album would be on it. Not just because I am a big fan and believe her concerts are life-changing, which they are. Beyoncé’s last three albums specifically have had one goal: tell a story. I settled on Lemonade because the visuals from this album have a theme that many don’t get on their first watch because they may not be familiar with it. As we learn in this album, Beyoncé is deeply connected to her Louisiana roots from her mother’s side. Louisiana has a deep Afro-Caribbean culture, which can be seen in the prominence of Voodoo and Hoodoo practices that originated in Africa. While it can get a bad rap, Beyoncé takes the opportunity to show the beauty in this culture, highlighting Yoruba goddesses, a.k.a Orishas like Oba, Oshun, Yemaja, and Aje to name a few. I have had a deep interest in this culture since the release of this album, and being as my family is from the Caribbean, I appreciate that it opened my eyes to something I didn’t know existed. Lemonade – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

Chronology

This album is for all my fellow Jamaicans. I was wary about putting a reggae album on this list because it can be an acquired taste for those outside of the culture. I grew up listening to Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, and Beres Hammond, the classics. However, as I have gotten older, I have discovered some younger artists in the genre, with the first one being Chronixx. The first song of his I heard was his song “Black is Beautiful,” a simple yet powerful message that, in the summer of 2020, I needed more than ever. I don’t spend much time in the Caribbean, so music is often the best way for me to connect with my roots and the culture that is so prominent in my life. Listening to songs like “Skanin’ Sweet” and “Smile Jamaica” gives me a sense of comfort that I am never too far from where I come from. Through music and storytelling with family, the Caribbean is with me always. Chronology – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

LEGACY! LEGACY!

I will admit that I am biased toward this album because there is a song titled “ZORA,” but it’s not named after me. Well, technically, it’s not. I was named after the author Zora Neale Hurston, who gained fame during the Harlem Renaissance. Fun fact: our birthdays are one week apart! Jamila Woods’ album honors eight Black women and five Black men from history, including the late Nikki Giovanni, Muddy Waters, and Octavia Butler. In many of Jamila’s works, she makes a point to highlight Black women in history, those who are well known, and those whose legacy is often forgotten. Her unique vocals and powerful storytelling make this album a truly soulful experience. LEGACY!LEGACY! – FULL ALBUM ON SPOTIFY

Negro Swan