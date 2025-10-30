Your Autumn Reading List 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a reading slump? Look no further

The best season of the year is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow spookier, we need to have our fall TBRs set. Whether you’re a romantic or dark academia lover, this list has something for you!

1. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

Genre: Fantasy

This was my #1 read of 2024 so I HAD to include it in my autumn recs for this year. The Starless Sea is an incredibly atmospheric book which relies heavily on descriptive language and its unique setting. As such, I would say this book is an acquired taste and if you require heavy dialogue and fast-paced plot this may not be the text for you. But, if you, like myself, love a just-vibes book then pick this one up immediately. In this standalone novel, Zachary Ezra Rawlins discovers a book in his university library which details events from his own life. On a mission to discover the book’s origins, he is led to a vast subterranean library which contains all of the stories in the world in endless ports along the Starless Sea. He is sucked into a conflict between the protectors of the library and an organization called the Guardians which seek to destroy it. This book is a love letter to storytelling and though its tales are original, you will feel as if you grew up hearing them.

2. Garden Spells by Sarah Addison Allen

Genre: Fiction/Magical Realism

This book is for anyone who loves the film practical magic! A must read for cozy fantasy lovers, it follows the story of two estranged sisters, Claire and Sydney Waverly. Claire runs an herb business with a magical touch, and her life is disrupted when her sister Sydney returns to town after years away with a daughter. Sydney’s return stirs up old wounds that the sisters must navigate as they attempt to heal their bond. This book has many touches of magic, like an apple tree whose fruits give the consumer visions of their future, and a mysterious family friend who somehow always has an object that someone needs before they even ask. This is a quick and easy read, and will surely inspire you to look for dashes of magic in your daily life.

3. Writers and Lovers by Lily King

Genre: Literary Fiction

This is the story of Casey Peabody, an aspiring writer in her 30s who is reeling after the unexpected death of her mother. She is working as a waitress in order to support her writing career, but things start to fall apart when her landlord reveals he’ll be selling the land she lives on and her life spirals out of control. With a whole lot of chaos and a touch of romance, this novel is a deeply intimate look into the life of someone pursuing her dreams as she navigates challenges in career, love, and family. As with The Starless Sea, this is not a book for fast-paced fantasy readers, but it’s an absolute must-read for lovers of literary fiction.

4. Belladonna by Adalyn Grace

Genre: Romantasy

This is my fall pick for anyone who enjoys reading romance or fantasy works such as Fourth Wing, Caraval, or Cruel Prince. Belladonna is the first book in a trilogy following Signa Farrow, an orphan who has been passed from guardian to guardian and is constantly trailed by death (both literally and figuratively ;)) She moves to the mysterious Thorn Grove Estate to live with her eccentric uncle and cousins. While there, she learns that her aunt has mysteriously died, and her cousin grows sicker by the day. Desperate to prevent yet another family tragedy, Signa tries everything to unravel the circumstances surrounding these events, even forging a connection with death himself. This is a hauntingly gorgeous gothic romance which will have you running for the next book immediately.

5. The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Genre: Dark Academia

Every decade, six talented magicians are chosen to compete for a place in the Alexandrian Society, a secret organization tasked with protecting the knowledge of ancient civilizations. The six candidates must study for a year to prepare for initiation, but only five will ultimately make the cut. This book is quite long, but it will have you turning the pages long after you meant to go to bed. The relationships between all of the characters are intriguing and you’ll be on the edge of your seat waiting for the next betrayal. This is a book for people who enjoyed Babel, If We Were Villains, and The Secret History.

6. House of Salt and Sorrows by Erin A. Craig

Genre: Dark fantasy

Vaguely based on the twelve dancing princesses, this haunting fantasy follows twelve sisters living in Highmoor, their isolated manor on the sea. A series of deaths have ravaged the family, and with only nine sisters remaining, Annaleigh is desperate to find the cause. Deemed as accidents caused by the Gods, most believe that the family is cursed. Annaleigh however, is unconvinced. When her sisters begin sneaking out every night to mysterious balls, Annaleigh grows increasingly suspicious and it becomes a race to find answers before the “curse” claims her next. I could NOT put this book down. It’s the perfect combination of whimsical and frightening, with ghosts and glittering balls.

7. Where the Dark Stands Still by A.B. Poranek

Genre:

This is a gorgeous story which draws from the folklore of eastern Europe. It follows a magical girl, Liska, who enters a spirit-inhabited wood in the hopes of ridding herself from her disastrous powers. She makes a deal with the ward of the forest, The Leszy, and agrees to serve him for a year in exchange for a magical flower which will grant her wish. Living in The Leszy’s manor in the woods, Liska encounters the spirits which also inhabit the space, and she begins to unravel mysteries of The Leszy’s past. She discovers that a dark power is reawakening in the woods, one that not even The Leszy can take on alone. This book has elements of both Beauty and the Beast, and Howl’s moving castle. It will both enchant and devastate you as you explore an enchanted wood alongside Liska and her found family.

8. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Genre: Speculative Fiction

This book does not have a specifically autumnal setting, but its eerie vibes and mysterious twists and turns made it a necessity to add to this list. It follows a man known as Piranesi who lives in The House, a seemingly endless labyrinth filled with statues and halls which periodically flood. As far as Pianesi knows, he has always lived in The House, and he considers himself a scientist who lives to uncover the secrets of his home and the ocean on its bottom floor. There are only 15 inhabitants, 13 of which are skeletons. Piranesi meets with “The Other”, a fellow researcher, twice a week to share his findings. One day, Piranesi encounters a third living person in The House, and the life that he has always known begins to unravel. I read this book in probably three hours, and you will too! At times, it reminds me of the Starless Sea with its intriguing setting and endless questions.