Netflix as a streaming service tends to be a bit of a sore spot for some people. They are ruthless when it comes to canceling good tv shows after one season (rest in peace Julie and the Phantoms) or pushing a new password sharing restriction. The TDLR on Netflix is that you either love or hate it (my side tends to lean towards more on the hatred side.)

However, the one thing that keeps me from completely unsubscribing and moving on is something I like to call “The Netflix Effect.” The Netflix Effect is when Netflix publishes old content from different streaming platforms or channels and gives it new life. Remember back in 2020 when Avatar the Last Airbender was released onto Netflix and it started trending? Yeah, I like to call that a common result of the Netflix Effect!

Recently, as per the title of this article, one show I believe has benefitted from the Netflix Effect greatly. It’s a show called Kevin Can F Himself and it’s an underrated masterpiece. It was originally on AMC+ and it didn’t get a lot of attention at the time (because let’s be real, who has heard of AMC+?). Netflix recently bought the rights to AMC shows and with it came Kevin Can F Himself onto the streaming platform. I had heard of it before but I avoided it for a long time. Why? I have no clue because once I started watching it, I completely fell in love with it.

Here’s why I think you should give Kevin Can F Himself a Chance!

The Use of Camera Work in Storytelling

The biggest draw to Kevin Can F Himself is the fact that the show has two different camera set-ups. When you are following the titular character Kevin and his “adventures,” the show is filmed in a multi-camera set-up that’s typically found in sitcoms. Kevin is not the main character however because the actual main character is Allison, his wife. When it’s Allison’s perspective, the show switches to a single camera set-up with a dark tone.

While this is an interesting gimmick, it actually plays a huge role in how the story is told. Kevin is…not a good guy to say the least. He doesn’t take his life seriously and actively hurts the people around him, which in turn causes him to view the world as a comedy. He fulfills the trope of the bumbling idiot husband, think Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Allison is a struggling housewife who sees the world in a much bleaker manner due to her husband’s antics. Her life is filmed in the single camera drama-esque style when she’s alone and not around Kevin. I don’t want to get into too much detail, but the camera-style plays so much into the charm of the show and contributes to character development. You’ll just have to watch to see what I mean!

Morally Gray Characters

While you can sympathize with Allison and her plight..she’s also not a good person. The biggest reason being is that throughout the show, she dreams of murdering her husband to escape her unfortunate situation. She also makes questionable choices to achieve that dream, which I shouldn’t spoil because watching it unfold is the best. She’s not exactly a moral character, but you still want to root for her.

Another morally gray character is Patty. Patty is part of Kevin’s friend group and is a so-called “pick-me.” Before she became friends with Allison, she regularly put her down in order to stay in favor with Kevin. Once Allison discovers her secret and Patty discovers hers, they end up teaming up so Allison can escape her life. Patty also does extremely questionable things, mostly to help Allison, but you can’t hate her either for it.

I love characters that make you think about their choices and who they are as people. The only objectively awful character in this show…is Kevin of course.

It’s A Short Watch

This reason is more simple than the other two reasons. Kevin Can F Himself season 1 is 8 episodes long with a run-time of 46 minutes. Season 2 is also 8 episodes with the same run-time. The show is easily bingable and you could get through it in about two weeks like me. They pack so much character development and incredible storytelling in such a short amount of time too. Also, since this isn’t a Netflix Original, it was able to have a proper conclusion and not be canceled after one season. 16 episodes isn’t a lot, but the fact they managed to achieve what they did is incredible.

Conclusion: Go Watch “Kevin Can F Himself”

I truly believe that everyone needs to watch this show at least once. It’s such a unique and amazing experience. I would give anything to rewatch it for the first time. Kevin Can F Himself deserves to be praised for the masterpiece that it is!