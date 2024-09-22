The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

If you are an active scroller on TikTok, you have most likely seen this soft-spoken mother, wife, baker, chef, and model pop up on your for-you page—Nara Smith. Nara Smith has approximately 9.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.1 million followers on Instagram, leaving her with almost 14 million followers across all of her social media platforms.

Smith has rapidly gained immense popularity over the past year for making “cooking from scratch” videos. Her video setup typically is her in the kitchen saying something along the lines of, “My husband woke up craving a peanut butter and jelly sandwich this morning, so I will be making that for him from scratch.”(Smith). From there, she shows the viewers how to make the bread, the peanut butter, and the jelly from scratch.

These videos have received a lot of love but also a lot of hate. Many people would comment on how silly it is that Smith makes her family food from scratch when she can easily buy bread, butter, etc., from the grocery store. Others also commented on whether these videos were legitimate and whether Smith makes all of these dishes for her family from scratch daily.

Although Smith has yet to confirm this, many believe she knows exactly what she’s doing regarding her content. She has the perfect formula for not only viewers who genuinely support her content but also for the haters. Smith “rage-baits” her haters by making the most extravagant dishes for her family, one of them even being gum from scratch. Whether you love her or hate her, you’re still watching her!

Personally, I think that Smith is a genius. I not only love her content and her family, but she has truly mastered the social media game in such a quick amount of time. She has gained so much popularity over her cooking videos and has monopolized that like a true businesswoman should.

For some background knowledge on Smith and her family, Smith was born in South Africa and then moved to Germany as a baby. When she was a teenager, she was discovered as a model and eventually moved to the United States of America to continue that journey. In 2020, Smith married her now husband and fellow model, Lucky Blue Smith. They now have three children together and reside in Texas, but plan to move to Maine, according to Smith’s TikTok.

Smith’s husband, Lucky, grew up in a Mormon household; however, it seems that they no longer practice Mormon beliefs in their own home. A side note on Lucky is that he was a popular model in the 2010s, gaining a massive amount of popularity on Tumblr after doing a shoot with Kylie Jenner. Lucky’s early fame definitely helped his family’s TikTok fame recently, in my opinion.

Something that I found to be very surprising is that Smith is only twenty-two years old! As a twenty-one-year-old who is a senior in college and lives with three roommates…I cannot even imagine being famous and married with three children in the next year! She is so successful at her young age; it is truly inspiring.

What do you think about Nara Smith? Are you a fan of her content?