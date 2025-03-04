The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Network, network, network” is all you hear in college, especially when senior year creeps up. In my four years in college, I can confidently say that networking is a skill you have to learn how to master in order to get the opportunities you want. Let me tell you some backstory.

Come to terms with being unsure (it’s totally normal)

In my freshman year of college, I started the fashion merchandising program not knowing exactly what I wanted to do. Marketing, retail buying, graphic design, production, fashion journalism- too many options for a seventeen year old version of myself to wrap my head around! I did what I needed to do to gain exposure and teach myself the kind of options I had around me.

Take action (what are you waiting for?)

I joined Her Campus to build my writing portfolio, earned a leadership role, launched an Instagram style feature, and completed an editorial internship. I was also proud to have joined a start-up club that helped fashion designers gain exposure within my University’s department and in the Richmond community. I learned how to plan and produce fashion shows all while holding a secretary and later a treasurer position. I was also part of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars club which provided career advice as well as volunteer opportunities that helped me gain a sense of charity by emphasizing giving back to the community. Lastly, I was part of a film production club during my junior year when I was working towards building a career in the film industry in costume design. My participation in this group allowed me to gain my first “costume designer” title which helped my credibility on my resume. As a sophomore with little experience, I got the courage to message the business owner of a studio that I wanted to be a part of by direct messaging her on Instagram. My introducing myself and asking about her career impressed her enough to offer me an interview and I interned that summer! She is an alumni of VCU which helped me to relate to her. Helpful tip: find things you have in common with someone you are networking with because it helps build a friendly connection, making them more likely to support and collaborate with you.

Offer your time (work now, play later)

These school opportunities provided me with experience, resume-building skills, and leadership roles that boosted my credibility. While clubs were helpful, I needed to network more. My first film opportunity came from a casual coffee chat with a professor, overheard by my department chair, who connected me to an industry contact. Months later, I landed my first costuming job and built local film connections. Volunteering at the Richmond International Film Festival led me to my longtime mentor, who opened many doors. Attending or volunteering at networking events has always been worthwhile, creating opportunities that lead to bigger things.

Networking in reality (it’s not always scary)

In my experience, school gives you base knowledge of the field you’re studying but it doesn’t stop in the classroom. It’s your responsibility to take what you learn and apply it by joining clubs and doing independent work outside of academics. Utilize your friendships, make new ones, try to be a part of other people’s projects and get that exposure. Practicing what you learn and doing it yourself helps build confidence and you can always learn more about something from doing it yourself. By putting yourself out there in your local industry, you make yourself available for opportunities to come to you. Don’t be shy or afraid to introduce yourself to everyone and offer your help. Unfortunately, in the arts, you have to do free work in the beginning before you can be credible enough for people to pay for your services. If you have a hobby in school, profit off of it and become a little entrepreneur. I know friends who are graphic designers who offer their services to businesses for a small fee. It’s a great way to get exposure, improve your skills and get paid while you do it. Networking doesn’t have to be intimidating or something to dread- it can actually be a lot of fun and an exciting experience. By taking initiative, putting yourself out there, and embracing every opportunity, you’ll not only build valuable skills but also create meaningful connections that can shape your future.

Good luck ladies!

