Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the “Festival of Lights”, is one of the most celebrated Indian festivals, with diyas and firecrackers lighting up the streets in India and ethnic enclaves around the world. Although I am a Hindu, it’s also celebrated by those who practice Jainism and Sikhism. Deepavali is the manifestation of good over evil, of hope in the darkness, of dharma (inherent morality and order) over adharma (immoral disharmony).

My memories of Deepavali reach so far back, they are sometimes only foggy snapshots of my childhood. Rangoli patterns pepper the floor as I jump over the steps of our tiny porch, arms line with goosebumps as my sister and I light diyas on the steps in our elaborate dresses, clapping my hands and chanting loudly at a Durga Temple as a huge paper statue of Ravana is lit on fire at dusk.

My favorite memories of Deepavali are with my family, as we take pictures, decorate clay di yas, and bring out the stockpile of fireworks we bought at the July 4th sale to light up the night sky. I always look forward to the nostalgia that Deepavali brings, and how each little tradition brings me closer to my culture. Growing up far away from relatives in India, I was worried that I would drift too far away from the ideals and lifestyle of my ancestors. However, I am so grateful to my parents for teaching my sister and I to speak Telugu and involving us in these cultural celebrations that build my perspective beyond my suburban upbringing in Virginia and my urban education at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hindus speak of Deepavali being the ultimate victory in the Ramayana, in which Sri Rama slays Ravana by striking him with an arrow in his navel and reunites with his wife. The kingdom of Ayodhya rejoices when Sri Rama returns, as he was exiled and stripped of his status as king because of his stepmother’s desire to see Rama’s half-brother as king. The villagers were thought to have welcomed Rama back home by lighting the streets with these candles and clay lamps, hence starting the tradition of lighting diyas for Deepavali.

This is a severely truncated version of the story (which you should definitely read if you are interested: http://dt.pepperdine.edu/courses/greatbooks_v/gbv-15/66697602-The-Ramayana-R-K-Narayan.pdf ). However, I think it explains some fundamental principles of humanity and of Indian culture. It showed me that the right decision sometimes does not come to fruition for some time, and patience can lead to extraordinary results. It shows that power is constantly shifting from good to evil, and oftentimes this dynamic instability is the homeostasis of society. Instead of feeling hopeless because of the current situation, we should always be the ones to start lighting up the darkness and creating a brighter future. Rama obeys his stepmother, even though he could have argued with her and still sat on Ayodhya’s throne; from this, I take away that those in positions of power are not always the ones who have others’ best interests in mind. However, how I react to their demands is reflective of my character. Rama’s respect for his stepmother only served to bolster his morality and support his selflessness even in the face of injustice.

In these tumultuous times that continue to spark divisive conversations that push us away from gratitude and acceptance, Deepavali is a good reminder for me to stop and reflect. For me to convey heartfelt wishes to others and honor my heritage through hope.