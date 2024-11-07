The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

While Halloween may be behind us, the spooky vibe of October and early November is still in the air. These months are perfect for sharing ghost stories, and one that I recently heard is about the Richmond Vampire.

I decided to take a walk through Hollywood Cemetery—because why not embrace the season? While exploring, I found a striking mausoleum that reminded me of something from The Vampire Diaries. Curious, I read the name on the stone: W. W. Pool. This piqued my interest in the legends surrounding this historic place.

The Richmond Vampire legend dates back to the 1920s, following a terrible train derailment near the old Broad Street Station. This tragic accident led to many deaths, and amid the chaos, some people claimed they saw something strange in the wreckage. Witnesses described a pale figure with glowing eyes lurking in the dark tunnels beneath Richmond.

As the story spread, it turned into a local legend. People began sharing their own eerie encounters with this creature. Some reported hearing strange noises in the tunnels, while others claimed to have seen a shadowy figure moving around. Many believed this vampire-like being was drawn to the fear of those who ventured too close.

The mausoleum of W. W. Pool became particularly connected to this legend. Visitors have shared experiences of feeling uneasy, sudden chills, and even hearing ghostly whispers near his tomb. Because of these spooky stories, Hollywood Cemetery has become a popular spot for ghost hunters and thrill-seekers.

As I think about the Richmond Vampire, I’m reminded of other chilling urban legends from Northern Virginia, like the Bunny Man and the Walney Road legend. The Bunny Man is said to be a man in a rabbit costume who attacks people with an axe, frightening anyone who gets too close. The Walney Road legend involves a ghostly figure that appears to drivers on a quiet road, often described as a hitchhiker or a mysterious presence that makes cars stall.

Like the Richmond Vampire, both of these legends play on our deepest fears—whether it’s the fear of being attacked or the unsettling feeling of encountering something supernatural on a lonely road. Each story adds to Virginia’s rich folklore, reminding us that every part of the state has its own haunting secrets.

When I visited Hollywood Cemetery, though, I didn’t feel any of that spooky energy. It was a hot, bright day with the sun shining down, which likely contributed to the lack of chills. However, I can’t help but feel a spooky sensation whenever I drive past those haunted roads—day or night. The darkness and quiet make the stories feel more real, giving me a creepy feeling that stays with me even after I drive by.

But what keeps the legend of the Richmond Vampire alive? Maybe it’s the mix of real history and spooky stories, or just the fun of sharing ghost tales. Either way, the Richmond Vampire is a fascinating part of the city’s folklore.