The Best Movies To Watch For Valentines Day: Single Edition

Whether you’re single, hanging out with your friends or going on a date night with your partner, a great movie can always give your mindset a new perspective on a day about love! As somebody who has an obsession with movies, here are the best two movies to watch around the Valentine’s Day season.

One movie that can’t be left out and has to be first on my list is, He’s Just Not That Into You. This movie came out on February 6, 2009, and is a classic for me if I need to be reminded how complicated life can be whether you’re dating, married or single. The cast, full of amazing actors and actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Connelly, Justin Long and Bradley Cooper, excited me even before watching it for the first time. If you like movies that go back and forth from different perspectives and angles, this is the movie for you. You get all these different relationship dynamics that are all connected in one way or the other. It takes you on somewhat of a wild goose chase with the challenging experience of trying to read someone’s behaviors toward you.

My favorite character in this movie is Gigi, who is played by Ginnifer Goodwin. At the beginning of the movie, she is desperately trying to read between the lines when it comes to what men really mean with their actions. For example, in her eyes, when a man says “I had a great time tonight” after a date, she runs home and waits by her phone in hopes that he’ll call back for a second date. Later in the movie, she meets a guy who tells her the complete opposite of what she believes to be true about a man’s behavior. Gigi accurately represents what I believe to be wrong in the dating scene and that’s why I find her very interesting and sometimes annoying when watching this movie. She wants to believe in love so badly that she tries to come up with “excuses” or underlying reasons as to why they aren’t calling her back or why they said this and not that. The ending in her story is a wonderful example of “if they wanted to they would” and I loved watching her through her journey of love even when it was a bit painful to watch.

As far as a movie that will give you whiplash from laughing to crying in a matter of two minutes, Something Great is one of the best! The cast includes Gina Rodriguez and LaKeith Standfield as each other’s exes. The main character Jenny Young, played by Gina is heartbroken after her boyfriend broke up with her as she’s about to get her dream job across the country. With best friends like Blair, played by Brittany Snow, and Erin, played by DeWanda Wise, they are not letting Jenny leave the big city without a fun night out.

This movie has comic relief while also showing the real emotions that one feels when going through a breakup. Throughout the movie, you see the importance of having friendships when you really need them the most. It’s very realistic how this movie plays out and I love that it’s so relatable to what anyone could be going through at a certain point in their life. The first time I watched this movie, I was going through a breakup myself so I was obviously crying and feeling everything that was shown in the movie. I like that now, I can watch the movie and see all the aspects I missed the first time.

These two movies have so much self growth within them as well. So if you are single and need an environment where you just want to feel like you’re understood, check out these amazingly relatable movies.