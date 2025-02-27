The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a certain art to curating the perfect Spotify playlist. Carefully adding songs that mesh together and merge as one. It’s like you’ve bottled up a particular vibe and released it into a soundtrack. However, sooner or later, playlists are bound to get a bit messy – songs start being added to random places and remain unsorted. And if you’re anything like me, making a great playlist isn’t simple. It’s more than just throwing together your favorite songs and hoping for the best.

So, how do you declutter and sort your songs out this spring? Let me break it down for you.

A perfect playlist has a central theme. What playlist are you creating? Maybe it’s study music, an exercise playlist, or a go-to morning set of songs. The theme sets the tone for everything else. Secondly, pick a strong opening song. The first song of a playlist is just like the pilot episode of a new TV show – it needs to be an attention grabber to let viewers know what they’re in for. Do we prepare for a gentle introduction or brace ourselves for a high-energy track? Will it be that one song you can’t help but scream-sing every time it comes on? Choose wisely to truly capture the best playlist for your needs.

Next, you’re going to want to have a flow: your playlist should feel like a journey. Avoid throwing all the bangers at the beginning and leaving the rest as filler. Mix and match genres and tempos. It’s all about peaks and valleys – high-energy tracks followed by a break, and then building back up again. And, don’t be afraid to sprinkle in some unexpected songs. Perhaps it’s an old-school throwback or a song that doesn’t match perfectly but still works. My favorite playlists always have that moment where I think, “Wait, what is this doing here?” (And then I realize it’s a masterpiece.)

Also, be unique. Of course, the big hits are a must-have. But, step outside the box a little – don’t be afraid to dive deeper into an artist’s discography. Less mainstream songs add character to your playlist and are even a way to impress your friends with your eccentric taste. Customizing playlist cover art and names is also a fantastic way to elevate your playlist from ok to iconic.

Most importantly, keep that playlist updated! After all this spring cleaning, we want to keep this playlist as tidy as possible for as long as possible. And, a good playlist is never really finished. Playlist curating is an ever-evolving process. But, there’s nothing like hitting play and realizing that you nailed it. And the best part? Every time you listen to your playlist, you get to step back into that mood or memory that initially prompted the accumulation of songs. So, channel your inner DJ, grab your headphones, and get to that playlist cleaning! Your Spotify will thank you later.