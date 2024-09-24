Richmond,VA… I Love You!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who spent all of their life 30 miles outside of Richmond, I might mention the minuscule amount of the city I have seen. Of course, I had been to a few basketball games and have seen the James but nothing that had given me the “Richmond experience”. Now I would almost argue I have seen too much of it (my coworkers might agree). Looking back it feels strange thinking how little I knew of the world 30 miles away from me.

In casual conversation, I often refer to Richmond as a “rural city”. It has as many industrial plants as it does skyscrapers. It’s old, the city has so much history. Richmond has districts and dynamic neighborhoods with a population shy of a quarter million people. A few months ago, much to my surprise, CNN ranked Richmond #1 best small city to visit in 2024 which was attributed to the various museums, festivals, breweries, and the diverse food scene; none of which I disagree with. Also on the list (under Richmond) are Tacoma, Washington and Knoxville, Tennessee; both cities I have visited and loved. So, why don’t I think of Richmond the same?

I have written on my bucket list (yes, I am one of those people with a bucket list) “move to a new city”, and recently I moved into my first apartment with my best friend. We have a super cute (built-in 1921) 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that we share with her two cats. We are within walking distance of local coffee shops and eateries, surrounded by museums and music venues with neighbors who love porch sitting as much as we do. But, I am still hesitant to cross this move off the bucket list. When I wrote it I had in mind a city like Seattle or New York or Philadelphia or Chicago, not Richmond.

I attribute this current perspective to a combination of desensitization and the “Mere Exposure Effect,” which suggests that my familiarity with the city has led me to seek experiences elsewhere. As CNN has highlighted, the city is rich with diverse activities and attractions, thus I have decided to embark on a new initiative: to explore one unique Richmond experience each week. I put together a list of ten organized activities in Richmond that I’m planning to explore in the coming weeks:

Iron Blossom Festival Music at Maymont St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest Garden Glow Richmond Tattoo and Arts Convention The Richmond Folk Festival Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival Hardywood Bluegrass Festival Pumpkin Witch Market Hog on the Hill

As I delve deeper into Richmond’s vibrant culture and diverse offerings, I’m hopeful that these experiences will reshape my view of the city. While it’s taken time for me to fully appreciate the unique charm and rich history of Richmond, I’m excited to embark on this journey of exploration. By engaging with the city’s various festivals, events, and local attractions, I anticipate discovering new facets of Richmond that will make it feel like home in a way I hadn’t expected. Stay tuned as I share my discoveries and perhaps, like me, you’ll find that Richmond holds more surprises than you might have imagined.