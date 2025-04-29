The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If my notes app were a library, it would’ve been closed down long ago, due to its state of complete disarray. It’s the written equivalent of the pile of laundry I move back and forth from my desk chair to my bed, always collecting a new shirt I need to just put onto a hanger. It has one thing going for it, though: the abundance of lists I’ve accumulated. As the second semester of my senior year flies by with the speed of a jet, I feel like I’m standing in quicksand, sinking into the memories of the life I’ve built here in Richmond. As a result, I’ve begun my final bucket list before the summer ends- my lease here in the city with it.

It’s an extensive list, since I’ll miss everything about this place (except the pollen, which can leave expeditiously). I’ll miss the overpriced coffee on every corner, walks in the Fan, the way Monroe Park fills with students soaking up the sun the second the weather tips over 60 degrees. I’ll even miss the less-than-great parts of Richmond, like when the streets turn into soup after three raindrops, the loud train at 5 AM, the cars with no mufflers, and the dear Monroe Park rats.

I’m lucky enough to have experienced most of the “must-see” places in Richmond, so my list for the summer consists mostly of repeat haunts, places and activities I know and love, that I want to enjoy as many more times as I can.

The first on the list is actually a place I haven’t been to yet. In my four years living here, I still haven’t been to the Science Museum of Virginia. I just keep saying “I’ll go eventually”….and then don’t go. The clock is ticking, especially since I’m highly intrigued by the LEGO exhibit they currently have.

Next, one of my favorite spots in all of Richmond is Belle Isle. In my opinion, nothing beats sitting on the rocks on a sunny day with a good book or some conversation, or taking a hike around the trails. I think I sometimes take for granted how close I am to such a great piece of nature, and I definitely want to make sure I spend the day there at least once more.

My favorite place to get coffee in Richmond is Riverbend Roastery in Church Hill. I think the ambience is perfect, and evidently a lot of other Richmonders feel the same, because it’s usually very busy when I go. However, I never go with the intention of grabbing a seat inside. Riverbend is about an 8 minute walk from Libby Hill Park, which has one of the best scenic views of the Richmond skyline. On a nice day, one of my favorite things to do is go grab coffee with some friends, take a nice walk, and sit and enjoy the view. I want to enjoy as many sunny mornings as I can, making a coffee run to that corner of Richmond.

In my opinion, one of the best traditions Richmond has is First Friday. On the first Friday of every month, galleries are open in the arts district on Broad Street, and you can wander in to look at the new art on rotation. Sometimes, Gallery 5 has live shows and music, and some of the coffee shops and restaurants might have special drinks or events. Ever since finding out about this lovely tradition, I’ve been to almost every single one. It’s such a great way to see a part of the art scene, and I want to go to every single one until my lease ends.

One final item I’ll share from my summer bucket list: going to Birdie’s on Broad Street for either drinks or coffee! They’re another very popular, albeit pricier, spot I’ve been wanting to try, and haven’t yet had the chance. I think graduating from college is the perfect excuse to splurge on a nicer beverage!

I’m so lucky to have been able to live in Richmond these past few years and explore so much of this place. I have a feeling going back to all of my favorite places will make it even harder for me to leave, but hopefully my friends who are staying will let me visit them, and I’ll have a chance to do all these things again.