Places I Want to Go in Richmond Before Graduating

In the four years that I’ve been in college, I thought I’d have been everywhere and seen everything, but time has flown by, and there’s so many things I haven’t done or seen. Maybe it’s just the overwhelming feeling of sadness of leaving Richmond that’s making me feel like I can’t leave, but here are four places I want to go before I graduate in May.

The Hollywood Cemetery has been a place I’ve been wanting to go all four years of being in Richmond. For some reason, I can never actually go to it. Although it sounds weird to want to go to a cemetery, people in Richmond know the appeal. I’ve always been interested in cemeteries and the history behind them. It has the most beautiful architecture that I’ve never quite seen in other cemeteries. It overlooks the water and you’re able to get the best view of the sunset there, from what I’ve seen.

Bygones Vintage is a unique shop in Carytown that has clothes that date back to the 70s. I’m an avid lover of Carytown and I love walking around there. However, I’ve never stepped foot inside this store and I’m not sure why. It has such a cool and classic vibe about it that makes it so intriguing that it is definitely on my list of places I want to go before I leave.

Another place in Carytown that I always walk past and want to run inside is Can Can Brasserie. It’s a French-inspired cuisine restaurant that has been around since 2005. It looks so luxurious, and expensive that I never know if I’m even allowed to be in there. I would definitely want to go in there with a fancy dress on and buy an expensive wine to make myself feel grown up.

Fanboy is a new top contender on my list of places to go, and I absolutely need to go there before I graduate. It’s a cocktail bar and vinyl room with the most amazing aesthetic I’ve ever seen. The whole restaurant is full of red booths and it’s a mix of both vintage and retro at the same time. They have oysters, burgers, crab rangoons, honestly, everything you can think of, they probably have it. I might even say Fanboy has now taken number one on my list of places I need to go.

As I finish my time in college, I look back and see years full of memories, places and people that have made my journey so amazing. Richmond is a city with an abundance of places to explore and it wouldn’t be right for me to leave without going to these four places. For anyone who’s just starting out their college years, my advice is to go places and do things outside of your comfort zone because you never know the journey it will take you on. Although I am nervous about my post grad life, I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life and explore the new places I will go.