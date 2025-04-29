The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

You know them, you love them, and they have a “Passion 4 Fashion!”

If you grew up in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Bratz most likely would’ve been a pivotal part of your childhood. From their dolls to their iconic 2000s TV show, and to their movies, I was completely obsessed with them.

They were so different from Barbie. Gone were the picket-fence, suburban, and pink-ish vibes that Barbie was known for. Barbie was for little girls, but Bratz were for tweens who wanted a taste of what being “cool” and “hip” was like.

Bratz wanted to be different and be the opposite of what Barbie stood for, and they achieved it so well during their peak in the 2000s. While I loved Barbie (and still do!), Bratz as a brand has always interested me. When I looked at Sasha, Cloe, Jade, and Yasmin, I thought about how much I wanted to grow up to be exactly like them.

Bratz as a brand pushed their cool image through those dolls and their movies. You can’t tell me that if you didn’t want to join “The Bratz Pack” after you watched Bratz: Rock Angelz or Bratz: Forever Diamonds.

They pushed it further with their music, too. They stayed on trend with an R&B, Rock, and Pop sound. Some of their iconic songs include So Good, Forever Diamondz, Hang On, etc! They didn’t feel like songs you wouldn’t listen to on their own.

Bratz disappeared for a while, though. For the latter half of the 2010s, Bratz as a brand was dormant except for a few limited releases/collector dolls. (such as the 2018 Hayden Williams Collections) You would think that Bratz was dead with the lack of activity.

However, ever since 2021, they’ve been slowly coming back. In 2021, they released 20th Anniversary Dolls as well as reproductions of minor characters. The same year, they’ve been coming back “TV-wise” with their mini series “Talking Bratz”. They knew that the little girls who grew up with them are now adults, and still admire/love the Bratz.

Bratz, as a brand, grew with their audience. Recently, on April 2nd, 2025, Bratz finally came back music-wise to steal the summer. Their new song is called “Think About It”. The animation/production for this music video was done by RajaDesigns, who was responsible for The Talking Bratz Animation.

The music video and sound are akin to their music in the 2000s, very poppy and rock (with a hint of R&B). The animation is modeled after their new retail doll line, Bratz Goin’ Out. They are very consistent with their new brand image and are pushing this new grown up Bratz.

The song is fun, exciting, and so hummable. I find myself humming the song as I walk around campus. I also put the song in my playlist as I commute home with my sister (much to her chagrin). Bratz understood they needed to adapt, and this song is evidence of that. This song is one of my new favorite songs and dare I say…my song of the summer?