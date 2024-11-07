Navigating Senior Year: The Balancing Act

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

I’m looking at my calendar and it’s November 3rd. I’m almost done with my last fall semester in college. How did senior year get here so fast? Just yesterday, I was moving into my little dorm. Senior year began just like every other fall semester, but this time heightened with pressure about my future career plans and an overwhelming sense of nostalgia from the summer. I studied abroad and my world opened up in ways I didn’t expect. It’s been difficult readjusting back to life in Richmond. I find myself wanting to soak up these last few moments as a senior while also feeling restless about what comes next in the spring.

Senior year is a nine-month balancing act of trying to stay present while simultaneously researching jobs and internships, considering grad school, interviewing and so many more decisions. In between classes, I find myself curating resumes, scrolling through LinkedIn and preparing for interviews for various different part-time jobs. Senior year is a game of staying on top of school work, working to make some extra money and planning a future career. A social life and self-care are also in the midst of the tornado that is senior year. Balancing life is never going to be easy and I think we all get a taste of that in college.

While I’lll miss walking around my school campus and being a part of Her Campus, I’m ready to explore a world outside of school. I’m in a transformative headspace which has me feeling like I’m already living in the future. You are what you think about, I guess. Senior year in school is overwhelming and uncertain, but the intensity of it has taught me more lessons than I could’ve ever been prepared for. College has taught me how to appreciate each stage as it comes and embrace the chaos of being young and having the world in your hands. I have 5 months left to savor college life, my social circle and appreciate being in a place of routine until my whole world flips upside down. Cheers to taking life for what it is and living every day with an open heart and intention, embracing this wild journey.

With a grateful heart, I am looking forward to moving on from the college life I have been accustomed to. Whenever I am too comfortable in a routine or a place, I feel the need to move outside of my comfort zone and try something new. I am looking forward to an adventure in a new city, getting a job and making new friends. I hope to cultivate a lifestyle that is fulfilling and that allows me opportunities to push myself to new limits with a great support system. I strive to create a balanced lifestyle of work, social and self care time. At some point, I believe we all hope to experience this kind of paradise.