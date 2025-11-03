My Top 5 Studio Ghibli Films

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I told you to think of an animation studio and gave you only 10 seconds to name one, chances are you would say one of two things: Walt Disney Animation or Studio Ghibli. While Disney films dominate the U.S, Studio Ghibli has rapidly gained international recognition and for good reason! Most Studio Ghibli films are made using a mix of traditional hand-drawn animation and computers. They have a timeless feel and transport you to whimsical settings that you’ll want to visit over and over again. If you haven’t yet dipped your toe into the world of this acclaimed Japanese animation studio, now is the time to start! As an avid watcher of Studio Ghibli, I’d like to share my ranking of the top 5 Ghibli films and what sets them apart from conventional animation. My credentials are that I’ve seen 19/23 Ghibli films.

5. Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s is a fantastical tale about a young hatmaker, Sophie, who is cursed by a witch. On a mission to break the spell, she boards a magical moving castle which belongs to the Wizard Howl. As Sophie grows closer with Howl and the others aboard the castle, mysteries begin to unravel and there may be more to the self-absorbed wizard than there appears. It may be controversial putting this one at number 5, but I stand by my choice! Howl’s moving castle is the perfect combination of whimsical and cozy, while also representing Miyazaki’s strong anti-war sentiment. The strength of this film lies in the gorgeous landscapes and fantastic soundtrack. It’s only this low on the list because I find points of the film to be confusing. This is a film best enjoyed by those who enjoy a good romance subplot and the found-family trope.

4. My Neighbor Totoro

Totoro follows the story of two young girls who move to the Japanese countryside with their father and encounter the friendly spirits who reside there. It wouldn’t be a Studio Ghibli list if Totoro wasn’t on it. This gentle giant is the mascot of Studio Ghibli and has enchanted audiences for more than three decades. Some viewers may find this film boring due to its less-plot-more-vibes feel, but it’s incredibly heartwarming and a soft place to land after a hard day. Something that sets this film apart is a lack of any true antagonist. As such, this film takes its time with gorgeous landscape shots, savoring the dappled shade of trees on the ground or a prolonged gust of wind. If you need a film to relax your nervous system and remind you how beautiful the world can be, My Neighbor Totoro is for you.

3. Spirited Away

This coming of age story follows the protagonist, Chihiro, as she becomes stuck in the spirit world and is forced to take a job working in a mythical bathhouse alongside various yokai. It’s a beautiful exploration of growing up and discovering your inner strength. Spirited Away is internationally recognized as one of the greatest animated films of all time, and it truly deserves the fanfare that it gets. My favorite part of this film is how much Japanese folklore and myths are incorporated into the story. It features a colorful cast of characters and a mystical setting which is reminiscent to me of Alice in Wonderland. For those who want to escape into a magical world, and learn about some very cool Japanese folklore along the way, watch this immediately!!

2. Kiki’s Delivery Service

This lighthearted film is about a young girl named Kiki who must travel to a new city to train as a witch. She and her loyal cat Jiji settle down in a beautiful sea-side town where they meet new friends and encounter the woes of growing up. This is absolutely a comfort movie for me and I always turn to it when I want a relaxing watch. The colors are light and beautiful and will make you want to visit a coastal European town. Kiki lives in a bakery and thus this film offers mouthwatering shots of food you’ll want to try right away (one of Studio Ghibli’s strengths in my humble opinion). This is the Ghibli film which is most reminiscent of older Disney animation to me, another reason why it ranks at number 2.

1. Princess Mononoke

Where to even begin! Princess Mononoke is very different from the other films on this list because it was marketed to an older audience and examines much darker themes. This anime follows Prince Ashitaka after he is wounded by a demon and left with a curse which will slowly kill him. He travels west to find a cure in a famed mysterious forest, and stumbles upon Iron Town, a human settlement just outside the forest where smoke and iron are devastating the land. There he meets Lady Eboshi, the enigmatic leader of the town who seeks to rid the forest of the spirits which heed her industrial progress, particularly San, a human girl raised by wolf spirits. Stuck in a conflict between the old gods and human progress, Ashitaka must find a way to save both the town and the forest before his time runs out. This film is a heartbreaking and beautiful exploration of the conflict between nature and progress which refuses to indulge in an easy hero vs villain narrative. I also have to give a shoutout to the score of this film which I think is composer Joe Hisaishi’s best work.