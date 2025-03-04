The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Grammy Award Show is arguably one of the biggest nights in music annually. It’s a night where the United States Recording Academy chooses the best album, artist, record, etc., of the given year. It’s one of the most sought-after awards in music and is an extremely high honor. This year, there were so many amazing artists and beautiful pieces of work that many winners created social media controversy.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting

Below, I have listed the most popular categories with the nominees and the winners:

Album of the Year “Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé — Winner “New Blue Sun” – André 3000 “Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter “Brat” – Charli XCX Djesse Vol. 4″ – Jacob Collier “Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift Record of the Year “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar — Winner “Now and Then” — The Beatles “Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter “360” — Charli XCX “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish “Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan “Fortnight” — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone Song of the Year “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) — Winner “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) “Die With a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars) “Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone) “Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) “Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) Best New Artist Chappell Roan — Winner Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin Raye Shaboozey Teddy Swims Best Rap Album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” — Doechii — Winner “Might Delete Later” — J. Cole “The Auditorium, Vol. 1” — Common and Pete Rock “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” — Eminem “We Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin Best Pop Vocal Album “Short n’ Sweet” — Sabrina Carpenter — Winner “Hit Me Hard and Soft” — Billie Eilish “Eternal Sunshine” — Ariana Grande “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” — Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department” — Taylor Swift Best Country Album “Cowboy Carter” — Beyoncé — Winner “F-1 Trillion” — Post Malone “Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves “Higher” — Chris Stapleton “Whirlwind” — Lainey Wilson Best Latin Pop Album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” — Shakira — Winner “Funk Generation” — Anitta “El Viaje” — Luis Fonsi “GARCÍA” — Kany García “ORQUÍDEAS” — Kali Uchis Best Pop Duo/Group performance “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — Winner “Us.” by Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift “Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé featuring Post Malone “Guess” by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish “The Boy is Mine” by Ariana Grande featuring Brandy and Monica

Many fans were shocked and upset that Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande came home with no awards from the Grammys this year. With all three artists having huge albums in popularity over the last year, it is very surprising that they went home with nothing. The moment that had many fans livid was the shot of Billie Eilish tearing up after losing to Beyonce. Fans made TikToks, posted on Instagram, and ranted on Reddit about how Billie and many other artists were snubbed. I did find it a bit strange to see that Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar both won two Grammys over these artists, but they’re also extremely talented, so it’s great to see.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I was so happy to see that Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX all won Grammys! I’m a huge fan of Sabrina Carpenter, so seeing her up there performing and winning a Grammy was very heartwarming. Charli XCX has been ruling the charts and encouraging everyone to not only have a BRAT Summer but a BRAT Year! Her performance at the Grammys was iconic and featured many celebrities and influencers, such as Alex Consani, The Dare, Quen Blackwell, etc. Chappell Roan has had such an insane year of growth in her popularity and music. In her acceptance speech, she made a statement calling out musical labels to pay their artists better and to provide better health care. She is a force in the music industry, and I am glad that she is using her platform for such good!

Although some categories had surprising winners, the 2024-2025 year has been one of the best when it comes to music. It has been the year of the pop divas, and I am so here for it! I feel so lucky to live in a time with such fantastic music and artists. What do you think of the Grammy winners this year?