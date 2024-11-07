My Guide to Becoming the Best Version of Yourself

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no rule book that comes with growing into the person you’re supposed to become. It can be challenging to navigate the ins and outs of your life. Especially when you’re struggling to find yourself. When you feel lost and need some guidance, here’s some words of advice that have helped me in my process of self growth.

Figuring out who you truly are and accepting that person is the first step to becoming the best version of yourself. You have to learn how to fully love yourself in order to flourish as a person.

The road to this place isn’t linear and can force you to relive painful moments. It can take time to unpack all of your struggles. However, when you’re able to drive into the deep end of your feelings, you will be able to give yourself more grace going forward.

Spending time alone is a great starting point that can help you learn who you really are. Whether that’s sitting outside and listening to podcasts or journaling your feelings, it’ll guide you to learn more about yourself. While sitting in silence, you can give yourself a space to reflect while also getting to know who you are. Getting to know the real you over and over again is also a great way to build trust within. Being able to enjoy time alone will help you realize your self worth and how precious your time is. When you embrace who you truly are, it will allow others to see and accept you as well.

Surrounding yourself with the right people is a very important aspect of becoming the best version of yourself. When you’re around others who support and love you, you’ll feel unstoppable. Being able to look at your loved ones and see characteristics that you might want within yourself, can give you the push to achieve those goals. Who you choose to bring into your inner circle is a direct reflection of how you feel about yourself. With genuine, loving people by your side, it’s easy to feel a lot better about yourself. When you’re around people who bring out the best in you, it’ll make you realize how great you truly are.

For instance, when I was in high school, I had little direction of who I was outside of being a friend to others. Once I felt good in my own skin, I was able to look around and see people who genuinely cared for me. Outside of the friendships and loved ones in your life, you want to make sure you feel yourself when looking in the mirror.

When you feel good on the outside with clothes you wear, how you look, you’ll start to feel that internally. Take time to figure out what style of clothes feel most like you. Thrifting is a great way to try out new wardrobes or even a new piece that screams “you.” Whether you want to feel comfortable or outgoing in your clothes, choose what feels right for you.

Lastly, don’t let outside opinions determine how you live your life. There is absolutely no right or wrong way to go about the process of becoming the best version of yourself. If your version means you have to unplug away from everyone else, then so be it. We, as human beings, are constantly growing and changing and will never stop doing so. When you take the time to focus on yourself, you will wake up wanting to become the new, best version of yourself each day.