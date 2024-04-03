The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

Like many rom-com enthusiasts, I am always open to the next rom-com flick Hollywood decides to churn out next. Within all this waiting and theorizing, I look toward the many actresses and actors Hollywood brushes over that have serious rom-com potential. I’m talking about the talented stars that may have never set foot on a rom-com set but I know in my heart would capture the hearts of the audiences in a classic, cheesy, chick flick. Below, I have jotted down multiple actresses and actors I need to see in a romcom ASAP.

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebri

We’re starting strong with Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebri who graced our screens with a picture of them on St. Patty’s Day on Instagram. Not to mention, Mescal has already pushed the idea of doing a rom-com with Ayo Edebri. Either way, these are two stars that I think would have amazing chemistry together in a romance film. I can picture the plotline being set in Ireland (of course) and Ayo’s character playing a sweet, quirky, lovable girl who decides to plan a whirlwind getaway to Ireland only to fall for one of the locals there, played by Paul Mescal. There have also been rumors that the two could be playing the main characters in a Beach Read live adaptation. The possibilities are simply endless.

Evan Peters

I saw the rom-com potential in Evan Peters when he appeared as Ariana Grande’s love interest in her music video for we can’t be friends (wait for your love). Quite frankly, this man deserves it after playing so many serious, dark roles.

Ambika Mod

I thought Ambika Mod’s performance in One Day was truly lovely. She managed to perfectly capture the essence of Emma Mayhew. Even though One Day is technically a love story between the characters of Emma and Dexter, I just need to see Mod in one role where her character doesn’t die.

Dev Patel

I feel like Hollywood has not been doing Dev Patel justice. I know he did sign on to one rom-com piece where he was featured in one episode of the Amazon TV show Modern Love. But that’s it. Either way, I need to see this man in more rom-coms. I need him to play the charming, witty, bookish love interest where he either owns an antique shop or a bookstore that was handed down to him generations ago.

Quinta Brunson

I’ve been a big fan of Quinta Brunson since her BuzzFeed days. I’ve watched Abbott Elementary and loved every second of it. She perfectly nails the awkward, cute, female love interest that is found in so many romcoms. I need her to start starring in them or writing them.

Caleb McLaughlin and Jenna Ortega

I can see McLaughlin and Ortega starring in a rom-com together or separately. I feel that we rarely see rom-coms set in college settings so these two would be perfect for that setting. I can see a potential academic-lovers-to-rivals plotline brewing between them or just a cheesy, simple college-aged rom-com. I feel that lately, Ortega has taken a lot of serious roles which she has done beautifully in, so I feel that seeing her in a rom-com would be a delightful challenge and change of pace for her. I have always felt McLaughlin was underrated as an actor and I’ve seen Concrete Cowboy where he starred alongside Idris Elba and his character received a minor romantic storyline so I can attest to his heartthrob capabilities.

Ncuti Gatwa

This man has the charisma that is perfect for a rom-com. I’ve seen Sex Education and Gatwa’s performance is effortless and funny. He fits the formula perfectly for a rom-com love interest or main character.

Sabrina Carpenter

I will admit I am a bit biased for this because I have been a fan of Sabrina Carpenter since Girl Meets World. But she is underrated as an actress and I just feel like romcoms fit her vibe. She’s got the charm and girl-next-door vibe that fit the presence of a modern-day rom-com.

Pedro Pascal

I feel like this has been long overdue. I am guilty of watching a movie or TV show if one of the characters is attractive and unfortunately, I have done this with Pedro Pascal. A lot. His performance in The Last of Us makes me think he would do great playing a single dad in a rom-com where he falls in love with a teacher at the school his kid goes to. After all, he has played a lot of fatherly figure roles. Or better yet, have him bring back that southern charm he executed so perfectly in The Kingsman for a rom-com.

Renee Rapp