The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

It can feel like a struggle to get out of bed and stay productive on a rainy day. However, you can still make the most out of your day, even from the comfort of your home. When you begin to hear the drops of rain coming down on your roof, here are a few ways to stay active even if you’re feeling lazy!

A rainy day is the best time to hit the reset button in your house. Generally staying productive to keep up a steady moment will only benefit you. So, take advantage of the time inside from the rain!Take the day to clean the mess that has been built up throughout a stressful week. It might not seem too fun at the time, but it’ll make you feel much better about your living space after. Even organizing cluttered drawers and your wardrobe can help you feel more productive. Doing homework can feel like a headache but can be an effective use of your time during the rainfall. It will feel rewarding to check things off your to do list.

My favorite activity to do on a muggy day is listening to podcasts. Whether that be the Cancelled podcast with Tana and Brooke or a true crime one, it always keeps me entertained to pass the time by. Even listening to a motivational or inspirational podcast can help you feel inspired and ready for tomorrow. Although it is not very active to sit and listen to podcasts, it can help you feel more positively about everything on a gloomy day.

It can also be a great opportunity to find new hobbies and ways to entertain yourself. When you find yourself bored out of your mind, step out of your comfort zone and try new things. A few fun activities could include: learning how to knit, baking, reading a new book or scrapbooking. These are all things you can start doing when you want to stay within the comfort of your own home.

Even if you’re not motivated enough to do any of these things, it’s okay to have a day when you’re just sitting on the couch, watching your favorite movies and eating popcorn. Letting yourself have a day to reset and rest could be exactly what you need. Throw on your favorite pj set and light some candles to feel yourself relax.