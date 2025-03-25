Is NYC Shrinking? The Big Apple May Not Be So Big Anymore

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an East Coaster, I’ve been able to visit New York a few times. It’s always a magical experience stepping out of Penn Station and into the chaos of midtown – towering skyscrapers, yellow taxis blaring their horns, tourists straining their necks while looking at the billboards in Times Square, and pretzel street vendors shouting over the dull hum of the subway. But recently, things have felt….different. I’ve begun to wonder if NYC has lost a little bit of its size? Of course not physically (the Empire State Building isn’t shrinking), but in terms of its energy.

Perhaps it’s just me, but the crowds weren’t crowded. Don’t get me wrong: it was still quite busy. After all, it’s New York we are talking about. But, it wasn’t “shoulder-to-shoulder, shoved in like sardines” type of busy. Instead, it was a type of breathable busy. To be honest, NYC felt way too quiet.

One theory regarding the sudden stillness of the grand city could be that people are simply leaving the city. After all, there has been a small dip in population size because of the pandemic. Many New Yorkers moved to suburban areas, substituting the city hustle for a quieter, more affordable lifestyle. And, I get it. City living expenses are no joke.

But, the signs of change are hard to ignore. The city feels… a little more spread out. Maybe it’s the emptier subway cars or the abundance of open tables at previously crowded dinner spots. Or maybe it’s just me growing older, seeing NYC with fresh eyes after so many visits.

Yet, there’s still a lingering part of me that can’t imagine the Big Apple becoming anything less than the buzzing, bustling, and booming city that it always was. Even as the population changes, the core of the city remains unchanged. From eating a classic New York slice of pizza to wandering around the streets of Fifth Avenue window shopping, a day in the city is immaculate in my opinion. And walking through Central Park on a sunny afternoon or hopping between neighborhoods like SoHo, the West Village, and Brooklyn allows for endless opportunities for adventure. A smaller population doesn’t change the fact that NYC always delivers those larger-than-life moments.

So, is NYC really shrinking? In some ways, maybe yes. But, it’s not a bad thing. Fewer crowds mean more space to explore and to fall in love with the city over and over again. And if you ask me, the Big Apple doesn’t need to be huge to stay unforgettable. NYC will always have a special type of magic.