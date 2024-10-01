How Embracing Your Inner Child Heals the Soul

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever miss the carefree spirit you had as a child? Do you remember the days when you could just be yourself without worrying about judgments or responsibilities? Do you long for the days when your biggest worry was what game to play or what snack to have? By reconnecting with our inner child, we can begin to heal and find joy again.

When we were kids, we didn’t have the weight of responsibilities or the anxiety that often comes with adulthood. We were free to explore, play, and let our imaginations run wild. Nowadays, our schedules are often packed, leaving little room for play and creativity.

Lately, I’ve found some great ways to reconnect with friends and tap into my inner child. For instance, my best friends and I have been revisiting classic playground games like tag and hide and seek. I’ve also gotten into sports again like soccer, pickleball, and basketball, which are not only great exercise, but also a lot of fun. Another way I’ve embraced my inner child is through painting with some music or a show in the background. It feels just like being kids again, playing with art.

Reconnecting with these fun activities has really brought a lot of joy and relaxation into my life, and here are some more examples of how children express soulfulness:

Connecting with Nature:

Many children express soulfulness through their connection with nature. They might enjoy spending time outdoors, observing animals, collecting rocks, or planting flowers. This appreciation for the natural world shows their ability to find peace and joy in the environment around them.

Storytelling and Writing:

Children also express their soulfulness through storytelling and writing. Whether they’re creating fictional tales, recounting personal experiences, or writing poems, their stories reveal their inner thoughts and feelings. This creative process helps them make sense of their emotions.

Music and Dance:

Music and dance are powerful outlets for children’s soulful expression. Singing, playing instruments, and dancing allow them to convey emotions in a way that words cannot. The joy, sadness, excitement, or tranquility they feel can be seen and felt in their performances. This helps them connect with their own emotions and share them with others.

Play and Imagination:

Through play and imagination, children explore and express their inner worlds. When they engage in imaginative play, they create scenarios and characters that often reflect their desires, fears, and dreams. This not only is a way for them to entertain themselves but also a means of processing their experiences.

Creativity in Art:

Lastly, children express their soulfulness through creativity in art. Whether it’s painting, drawing, or crafting, their artwork reflects their inner thoughts and emotions. The colors they choose, the subjects they depict, and the stories they tell through their creations provide a window into their souls.

Time flies by so fast, and before we know it, we’re buried under responsibilities and goals. Life’s crises come and go, and we often get so caught up in the daily grind that we forget to take care of our souls. We push aside the simple joys and moments that once made us laugh and smile, thinking they’re too childish for an adult.

But those moments of laughter and play are essential. They help us break free from stress and reconnect with our true selves. When we embrace our inner child, we allow ourselves to experience genuine happiness and growth.