How Being A Second Semester Senior Feels: A Bittersweet Moment

Throughout my college experience, I never realized how fast my time as a student would go by. As I’ve been enjoying life for what it is in these moments for the past four years, I forgot that they’re not supposed to last forever. I look back at my journey from where I’m standing now and feel proud of all that I’ve accomplished. In saying that, there were moments when I doubted myself, I had hard times where I didn’t think I’d achieve anything. However, I’m grateful for all the good and sometimes bad experiences that have led me to where I am today.

I remember my first day moving in freshman year, I was terrified of this new chapter in my life. I was excited about all of the possibilities that come with going to a new place yet such a nerve racking experience at the same time. When I walked into my dorm, I saw two random girls sitting on my bed with the biggest smiles. In the blink of an eye, the two random girls, my now best friends, and I will be graduating in May. I never would’ve thought that I’d meet my people at a place that felt so scary when I first got here. My friends here have made me realize the importance of having people you can lean on. They’ve made my college experience what it is and the thought of leaving the place I met them is gut wrenching.

In the summer before my sophomore year at VCU, I experienced a seizure that I thought would set me back completely. I felt embarrassed at times, I had to take fewer classes which was recommended by my doctor. I couldn’t drive or go out as much and I felt like I was missing a chapter in my life because of my condition. However, when I looked around me, all of my friends and family were standing by my side through it all. I realized that despite this hardship that I’m living with, it’s given me the strength to push myself to achieve my goals in life.

The bittersweet moment that comes with graduating has been creeping up on me this whole year. I feel excited for the new chapter of my life post-grad. However, I don’t want to leave a place that has given me so much growth and opportunity. The place where I’ve fully found myself even when I felt lost. As it comes to an end, I think about the little moments that have made me appreciate my time here. Such as my walks to class with all the busy cars passing by. The fact that I’m able to be a few steps away from my best friend in our little college home. The little market on the corner that we visit almost every day. The coffee shop my friends and I study at. The late library nights as I’m trying to prepare for midterms each year. Screaming at all the basketball games. I look around my home here which I’ve been in for two years now and realize it’s filled with so many memories that I’ll forever remember.

For my last semester as a senior, I want to make the most of the time I have left. I want to laugh with the people I love the most. I want to appreciate and enjoy the moments as they come. I want to be more confident about what I want in my future. I want to remind myself that just because something is ending doesn’t mean that is a bad thing. As a second-semester senior, my message to anyone reading this in college is to cherish every moment as if it’s your last!