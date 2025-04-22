How a Drive-Thru Coffee Stand is Sweeping the Nation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to their website, there are 371 “7 Brew” locations across the country, and more are popping up in Virginia. The location currently closest to Richmond is on Midlothian Turnpike at 11 LeGordon Drive. “7 Brew” will now be even more accessible for Richmond citizens as more locations are popping up soon in Chesterfield County.

With a menu full of unique flavors, as well as favorite classics, it’s a coffee stand that caters to all. Employees, known as “brewistas,” take your order outside in a drive-thru line. This format helps the line move quickly as brewistas can walk around and grab orders swiftly.

So, where did this chain come from? How is it exploding in popularity so fast? The answer may be found in the company’s mission: cultivating kindness. Going through a “7 Brew” stand, you’ll be met with friendly faces wanting to help you get your morning caffeine fix. Not only will you grab a delicious drink, but you’ll also get a lovely chat with your brewista.

A new” 7 Brew” stand opened on April 14 in North Chesterfield, at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Midlothian Turnpike. They hosted community hours over the week and weekend before, where folks could pull through and grab a small drink for free. An incredible deal!

“7 Brew” offers a multitude of flavors, many available with sugar-free options. You can also choose dairy for your coffee and tea, or ditch the milk entirely and get their energy drink! “7 Energy” is a customizable energy drink that you can make in any flavor they offer. They also offer a “7 Fizz” if you aren’t interested in the caffeine, and want to customize your sparkling water.

If you aren’t interested in hitting up a 7Brew now, first of all, how? Second, there are some drinks I’d suggest that could convince you to try it out.

Blondie – The Blondie is a breve (latte made with half & half) featuring vanilla and caramel flavor. It’s a delicious, creamy drink to give you some energy in the morning. Comes iced or hot.

Cloud 9 Matcha – This matcha latte includes lavender and vanilla syrup. It’s a delicious spring drink, but available year-round. Comes iced or hot.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew – I’d consider this drink a classic. A sweet and salty cold brew with a higher caffeine content than regular iced coffee. Comes iced.

Ocean Breeze 7 Energy – An energy drink with a tropical vibe. It has a beautiful blue color, and I honestly wish they offered it at my local grocery store in bulk. So good! Comes iced.

7 Brew has delicious drinks and sickeningly sweet “brewistas”. The prices are reasonable, and it’s my favorite coffee place to stop. Let Her Campus at VCU know what you try so we know what to get next time! Maybe one day we’ll get one right in the heart of Richmond.