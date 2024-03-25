The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you’re in the middle of March, the delicious yet mysterious white part of a bomb pop, the last month of the first quarter of the year, and yet you still haven’t completed one of your resolutions.

New year, new me, right?

For many of my resolutions for 2024, I wanted to continue and discover more hobbies. Why? Because I realized that hobbies can be fun and fulfilling (also because I need to spend as much time off my phone as possible to experience real life and not live through social media).

So, what is a hobby you may ask? According to Webster’s dictionary, a hobby is defined as “A pursuit outside one’s regular occupation engaged in especially for relaxation.” If I was filling out a form to renew my passport in hopes of manifesting a gorgeous summertime getaway on a tropical island, I’d write undergraduate student as my occupation.

As an undergraduate student studying public relations and fashion merchandise, my hobbies tend to gravitate towards hobbies that revolve around fashion and creating new projects that I’ll most likely never finish or come back to in a year.

This year I decided I wanted to try some things that don’t completely relate to my career and do activities that make me and my brain feel good.

Here are some my hobbies I’m going to be working on this year and reasons why I think it’d be a good place to start if you’re not sure where.

roller skating Since my 8th birthday party at my local roller skating rink, I’ve been obsessed with the sport even if I only dabbled in the activity on and off for about 11 years. Last Christmas as a treat for myself, I decided to purchase a pair of Impala roller skates to solidify my commitment to improving the sport. The second my light pink wheels glide across the smooth wooden floors, I feel like I’m gliding on air. It’s as if an invisible aura of happiness radiates around me as I move my legs along the glossy hardware. In the next few months I’m hoping to improve on my technique and most importantly, learn how to stop and to look as cool as Usher. gardening Last summer my mom and I decided to grab as many big pots we could find at Lowe’s and plant a few seeds of some of our favorite herbs: basil, spinach, green onions, holy basil and my prized possession, green peppers. Throughout the 4 months, I monitored our plants throughout the scorching and sometimes smoky Virginia summer. Before and after my shifts for work I showered our beautiful plants with love, positive affirmations and water of course. The moment my very first plant started to sprout, it was as if I had made a scientific discovery. This year my mom and I are planning to grow cucumbers, rosemary, (ask mom what seeds we plan to grow). learning how to sew (for real this time) Each year I gaslight myself into thinking I will focus on learning to sew and not give up as easily. The thing about gaslighting yourself is that you know deep down you’re not going to do something with 100% confidence unless you truly believe in yourself. And this year I am 100% confident that I will be able to sew a few pieces for my closet just in time for summer. exploring new forms of exercise Working out doesn’t require you to train for something like the Ironman or Mount Everest, it simply asks your body for discipline and trust. Signing for workout classes at my school and planning group works with my friends help me stay accountable for myself while having a little bit of fun. Going on a hike with your friends or attending a free workout class can be a great way to stay active. Thanks to Instagram and TikTok, now there are even run clubs where people can meet and make new friends while experiencing the runner’s high together. Plus, Hot Girl Summer is sneaking up upon us. oil pastels and painting Have you ever felt an oil pastel glide across a piece of paper? It’s as if you’re drawing with forbidden lipstick that lasts forever. Whether it’s the oil pastels or the acrylic paints being brushed against my blank canvas while I blast my 80s playlist, whatever I’m creating feels as if I’m Bob Ross creating another blissful masterpiece. Art takes time and so should whatever hobby you decide to do. learning how to crochet Not much to say about this except the fact that I am determined to create a checkered tube top I found on Pinterest out of beautiful yarn to wear at the beach one day. starting a podcast For months my friends and I have said multiple times, “Wait. We need to start a podcast!” And I’m positive you have too. Months go by and we’re back to square one with the familiar phrase. Will it be about life as 20 year-olds in college? My friend Rita and I’s predictions for the Sturniolo Triplets? My crippling fear of being single forever? Stay tuned to find out which topic I’ll decide on if or when I decide on one.

Hopefully if you’re still here you’ve been inspired by one of my hobbies or started to think about how to find some of your own. Social Media has made us focus more on what’s happening online rather than what’s happening right in front of us. Curiosity is a gift and boredom is a blessing. Why not use them both to find something that brings you true happiness.